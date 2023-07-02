Heartstopper cast defy anti-LGBTQ protestors and debut new S2 teaser at Pride in London

The cast of Heartstopper made a memorable impression at Pride in London for a couple of reasons this year.

Many of the cast turned out for Pride in London on Saturday (1 July) waving to fans from their Heartstopper-decorated truck.

Coming to a section of the parade where religious protestors were trying to speak over the parade some of the cast including Tobie Donovan, Kit Connor, and Sebastian Croft shared their feelings.

In footage and images shared online, Connor and co can be seen giving the anti-LGBTQ group the middle finger. It follows last year’s display of defiance against a similar group of anti-gay protesters.

Got an iconic picture of the #Heartstopper cast flipping off the bigots beside us at london pride. Gay rights ftw! pic.twitter.com/E8aUreWCO0 — Vish (@Sydelenasup) July 1, 2023

The cast took to the Pride in London stage later in the afternoon to wish everyone a happy Pride.

Yasmin Finney then introduced a brand new teaser trailer for Heartstopper season two.

The 50-second teaser mostly shows the characters on a school trip to Paris as well as flashes of other scenes.

“Everything’s going to be perfect,” Charlie (Joe Locke) can be heard saying at one point.

We hope so! It’s been teased previously that season two will be “more serious” and mature in the content it covers.

This includes eating disorders and mental health, as well as homophobia and coming out.

Speaking to Attitude at the Attitude Pride Awards in June, some of the cast teased a “bigger, better” season two.

An official synopsis reads: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Heartstopper season two debuts on Netflix on 3 August.