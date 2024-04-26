Affordable Art Fair bringing five days of fabulous fun to London’s Hampstead Heath

Affordable Art Fair is set to return to London’s Hampstead Heath this May, bringing a selection of stunning artworks, a fabulous rooftop bar, and even a doggy photobooth to mark its 25th anniversary.

With thousands of contemporary artworks from over 100 galleries available to take away, as well as an immersive art installation, the event held 8-12 May is shaping up to be a most splendid way to while away a day (and night).

For those looking to pick up some art, handy route guides will help get the most out of the extensive collection on offer. These also include pointers on abstract art and works inspired by the Heath and beyond. The event even has a ‘Finds Under £500’ section for those who want something special without going overboard.

While you make up your mind, artist Jules Wittock has created an intricately hand-painted labyrinth installation – just be careful not to get lost. As you wind your way through this immersive creation, you’ll be challenged to solve a puzzle, adding an element of mystery and intrigue to your artistic escapade.

Affordable Art Fair has a huge range of artworks suitable for all budgets (Image: Piers Allardyce)

For dog-parents seeking a unique keepsake, the Dog Photobooth awaits, where professional photographer Amie Barron will immortalise the beauty and spirit of your beloved companion in exquisite portraits.

Enjoy Hampstead Heath’s only rooftop bar

Affordable Art Fair features Hampstead Heath’s only rooftop bar (Image: Piers Allardyce)

When the sun dips, the fair transforms into an adults-only Summer Lates extravaganza. Indulge in a complimentary welcome drink while perusing the captivating artworks, accompanied by the beats of a live DJ.

And what better way to savour the evening than by ascending the Tree Top Terrace, offering breathtaking views of the iconic Hampstead Heath? Sip on a refreshing cocktail as you bask in the serene atmosphere of Hampstead Heath’s only rooftop bar. Bliss.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of contemporary art in one of London’s most serene locations as its marks its landmark anniversary.

Book your tickets for Affordable Art Fair’s Hampstead Heath Summer Showcase now by clicking here.