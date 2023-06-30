Just Stop Oil threatens to disrupt Pride in London over main sponsor 

Just Stop Oil has threatened to cause disruption to Pride in London over its sponsorship from United Airlines.

The interest group has given the capital’s annual event a list of demands ahead of it taking place on Saturday (1 July).

A letter was issued by Just Stop Oil on Thursday night, which came after a meeting between themselves and Pride in London.

They have asked for “clarity on where pride sources its money from” and the “ethical considerations” made before deciding who to accept money from.

“Beyond this time or not meeting these demands will mean we may or may not take action at this weekend’s events”

As well as this, they have requested “a statement to demand an end to new oil and gas”. Finally, they want a public meeting for volunteers about “joining in civil resistance against new oil and gas”.

They go on to call the climate crisis the “biggest threat to LGBT+ rights due to social collapse”.

Pride in London has been given 24 hours until 4pm today (30 June) to respond to these demands.

It added: “Beyond this time or not meeting these demands will mean we may or may not take action at this weekend’s events.”

It comes as Deputy Leader of the Green Party, Zack Polanksi, criticised the Mayor of London over Pride in London. This was also over the event’s sponsorship

During a Mayor’s Question Time on Thursday, he asked: “Does the headline sponsor of Pride in London this year demonstrate leadership in tackling the climate crisis?”

Sadiq Khan said the Pride attracts “support from all sorts of businesses, charities and organisations”.

He added that this was “a positive thing, as standing together is a key element of the movement for LGBTQI+ equality”.

Just Stop Oil has made a list of demands (Image: London Pride)

“Public money can only go so far, so looking to commercial sponsors to support the Pride in London event is vital for its continuation,” he said.

A spokesperson for Pride in London told Attitude: “The safety of others is paramount to Pride in London. This year we are highlighting trans+ joy, ensuring that the community knows that with us, they #NeverMarchAlone.

“We call on all individuals, groups and organisations to give this space the respect and focus it deserves in an increasingly hostile and unsafe world.”

They went on: “Pride in London is tomorrow. It is celebrating and protesting for visibility, unity and equality for all LGBT+ people everywhere. All are welcome to attend and mark Pride with the other 1.5 million attendees.

“Our first priority is the safety of our diverse cohort of volunteers, participants including representatives from across the globe. We welcome dialogue with Just Stop Oil after the event and wish everyone a safe and happy Pride.”

Those who plan on attending gave mixed responses. Some reminded Pride-goers that the event is, at its core, a protest.

One person commented: “Ludicrous. Threatening @PrideInLondon is not okay. Nor is setting a deadline for them to acquiesce when they already have enough on their plate. Many of them are volunteers. Stop this nonsense JSO. There’s other ways to make your point. Interrupting Pride is not one.”

“Public money can only go so far” – Sadiq Khan

Someone else tweeted: “You’re a supposedly left wing organisation targeting another left wing organisation, sabotaging one form of activism to promote your own – at a point in time where LGBT+ people are being targeted & our voices already suppressed? Read the bloody room.”

“I agree that we need to get big oil companies out of Pride, I agree that queer people need to take this threat seriously. I don’t agree with threatening a Pride event when so many of us are under attack right now. We need to come together, not be under attack by others,” a third weighed in.

“The pearl-clutching over this is wild. If LGBTQ+ events are going to take money from fossil fuel companies in exchange for good PR then, yes, it’s legitimate for them to be disrupted by protesters. The mainstream Pride movement is not above scrutiny!” another noted.

Journalist Owen Jones pointed out: “What’s the problem with this? It’s queer activists behind this? Why do we keep allowing corporations destroying our planet to try and pinkwash their reputations with our cause?”

Attitude has contacted Just Stop Oil for comment.