Daniel Bedingfield speaks publicly about ‘man I loved’ and sexuality for first time

Daniel Bedingfield has spoken publicly for the first time about “loving a man”.

The ‘Gotta Get Thru This’ singer reportedly made the remarks during a gig at the London Palladium last night (Tuesday 23 April 2024).

The New Zealand-born star also revealed he wrote a song named ‘Borderline’ with the unnamed man, reports MailOnline.

“In my era, you had to be gay or straight” – Daniel Bedingfield

Addressing the crowd, the 44-year-old said: “‘In my era, you had to be gay or straight, or f*** you.

“I wrote this song with a man I loved about a girl we both loved.'”

The star, also known for songs like ‘If You’re Not the One’ and ‘James Dean (I Wanna Know)’, went on: “‘I’m not very gay, but we were on a hot spring, sitting on a rock, missing her.”

During the show, he also discussed living with autism, saying “be nice to autistic people.”

Bedingfield, who is the brother of ‘Unwritten’ singer Natasha Bedingfield, scored six top 10 singles in the early 00s.

The star is currently gigging to celebrate 22 years of ‘Gotta Get Thru This’, which has sold 1,200,000 copies in the UK.

Bedingfield is back in the limelight after a 20-year break from music. He said on Loose Women last week: “I’ve done farming … homesteading, like chickens and bees and fruit trees and food, forests and ecological stuff, you know, regenerative stuff.

“If you keep manifesting what you know, you’re just going to keep living what you’ve had, so I thought I should rest completely. I moved to a wildly different culture, LA, oh, my gosh, and completely reimagined what I wanted for my life. And I’ve just sat with, what do I want this next part of my life to be like? So now I’ve come to some conclusions. Now, I’m ready to try this again.”