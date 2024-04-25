‘You toxic little queen’: Alec Baldwin’s history of anti-LGBTQ statements revisited

July 2005

Baldwin is twice nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series — in 2005 and 2006 — for his work on Will & Grace. From Madonna to Woody Harrelson, cameos on the show were effectively a seal of approval of a public figure’s LGBTQ+ allyship at the time.

2008

Baldwin becomes an early adopter of the kind of hateful rhetoric that would proliferate years later, telling The Advocate: “The only thing about sexuality today that’s overwhelming to me is people who want to have sexual- reassignment surgery. It’s one thing to say, ‘I’m a guy, but I don’t like women,’ and another thing to say, ‘I’m a guy, and I want to be a woman.’ I’m like, wow. The transgendered thing totally blows my mind.”

June 2013

After a gay Daily Mail reporter accuses his wife of tweeting during James Gandolfini’s funeral, Baldwin himself tweets: “’I’d put my foot up your f***ing ass, George Stark, but I’m sure you’d dig it too much … I’m gonna find you, George Stark, you toxic little queen, and I’m gonna f*** … you …up.”

June 2013

In a statement to GLAAD’s website, Baldwin apologises for his rant. “My ill-advised attack on George Stark of the Daily Mail had absolutely nothing to do with issues of anyone’s sexual orientation,” he says. “My anger was directed at Mr Stark for blatantly lying and disseminating libellous information about my wife and her conduct at our friend’s funeral service. As someone who fights against homophobia, I apologise.” Everyone deserves forgiveness, right?

November 2013

Baldwin squanders any goodwill fostered with LGBTQ+s when he shouts at a member of the paparazzi taking photos of his wife and baby. As he walks back to his car afterwards, he calls the photographer a “c**ksucking f*g”.

November 2013

In an apology published by MSNBC (which, given his previous about-turn, reads as meaningless), the star says: “I did not intend to hurt or offend anyone with my choice of words, but clearly, I have – and for that I am deeply sorry. Words are important. I understand that, and will choose mine with great care going forward.” Whatever.

February 2014

In a New York Magazine editorial, Baldwin uses a transphobic term. He explains that he’d reached out to “a gay-rights group that [he] had researched and admired” to request education on LGBTQ issues. “We talked a lot about words and their power, especially in the lives of young people,” he explains. “One young man, an F-to-M tr***y, said…” The irony is too painful to bear.

April 2014

In a spat on Twitter with Garrett Jackson, a former aide to Republican Mitt Romney, Baldwin says in a swiftly deleted tweet: “You’re on your knees in that photo [next to a photo of Jackson kneeling while talking to Romney]. What’s up with that, Garrett?”

2018

Perhaps in an attempt to pink-wash his reputation, Baldwin returns for the Will & Grace revival. This writer couldn’t watch.

VERDICT

Baldwin’s use of anti-LGBTQ+ language is bald indeed, and now spans decades. One thing’s for sure: his on-screen kiss with Russell Brand in 2012’s Rock of Ages now makes for decidedly icky viewing. Will he ever change?



