Attitude launches digital-first little brother title, Attitude Uncut – and it features the stars of Pillion

Today, Thursday 27 November 2025, Attitude launches Attitude Uncut, an all-new digital magazine that will be published six times a year (between Attitude print issues) and available exclusively on Apple News+ and via the Attitude app.

Featuring long-read journalism inspired by themes resonating within the LGBTQ+ community, each issue will provide a deep dive into topics as varied as sexuality, identity, health, relationships and beyond.

The first issue – themed ‘Kink’ – is inspired by hit film Pillion, in cinemas from 28th November, and features exclusive interviews with its lead actors Alexander Skarsgård and former Harry Potter star Harry Melling. Set in the world of fetish, after a chance meeting in a pub Skarsgård and Melling begin a love affair that takes them both on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

“Attitude Uncut marks the beginning of a new era for Attitude magazine.”

Speaking about Attitude Uncut, Attitude Editor-in Chief Cliff Joannou said: “Attitude Uncut marks the beginning of a new era for Attitude magazine. As we close an incredible year of growth for the wider Attitude brand across all platforms – print, the Attitude app, attitude.co.uk, socials – we are thrilled to launch a new digital-first little brother title to Attitude’s world-famous print title. Attitude Uncut will dive deep into topics such as sexuality, identity, wellbeing and beyond.

“After the Attitude brand’s most successful year since coming under the ownership of publisher Darren Styles and Stream Publishing, our key tentpole moments continued to shine as the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards, supported by British Airways, celebrated its biggest event yet. Meanwhile, the Virgin Atlantic ATTITUDE AWARDS, powered by Jaguar, retained its glory as Europe’s biggest LGBTQ+ awards ceremony. As Attitude prepares for even more exciting plans to come in 2026, Attitude Uncut represents the first step on that bold new road.”

“Edgy, daring and intellectually stimulating content”

Attitude’s Content Editor Jamie Tabberer, who led on the special edition, said: “The Attitude team are thrilled to be launching the inaugural issue of Attitude Uncut, a new, unfiltered platform for queer culture where celebrities, creators and everyday LGBTQs speak with passion and honesty.

“In this era of digital media bloat and disposability, we are taking a refined, considered, quality-first approach with this title, offering in-depth, long-read, purely original journalism on subjects that matter the most to the LGBTQ community.

“Our kink special is the perfect indication of things to come: edgy, daring and intellectually stimulating content exploring sexuality in a frank and honest way, featuring vital queer voices and sharp cultural commentary.

“This content is for deep thinkers, queer culture obsessives and real supporters of LGBTQ media who want the form to thrive in a punishing media landscape.

“In the issue, as well as interviews with Pillion stars Alexander Skarsgård and ex-Harry Potter actor Harry Melling, we speak to a range of LGBTQ kink community members about their lives, as well as psychosexual therapists and artists looking at kink through a queer lens.”

The striking cover image comes courtesy of fine art photographer Charles Moriarty, and is titled Joe Pegged 2, 2019, Charles Moriarty.

Examples of content



* Is the ‘kink at Pride’ debate a distraction? LGBTQ voices give their take

* An interview with artist Felipe Chavez about autoeroticism

* What Grindr culture can learn about consent and aftercare from the kink community – a conversation

* Tom of Finland: How the gay Finnish artist’s legacy was honoured ­(and complicated) in 2025

* The A to Z of queer kink: from mild to wild, common to clandestine

* Kink-focused photographer Matthew Ford’s best images – and the stories behind them

* Madonna’s Erotica album retrospectively reviewed: ‘I tried using eroticism to stop the tide of obscurity’