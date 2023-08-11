Pedro Pascal and Russell Tovey fail to gain entry to a Pedro Pascal-inspired exhibit and yes this really happened

Pedro Pascal and Russell Tovey failed to gain entry to a Pedro Pascal exhibit in Margate this week. And that’s a sentence we never thought we’d write.

The actors were joined for the outing at Rhodes Gallery by Russell’s Talk Art podcast partner Robert Diament.

However, upon arrival, the guys discovered the gallery – and the exhibit therein, called ADHD Hyper Fixation and why it looks like I love Pedro Pascal – was closed.

“I’m gutted he showed up on a Sunday!” – artist Heidi Gentle Burrell on Pedro Pascal

Robert shared an Instagram picture of the trio outside the exhibit, with the caption: “Margate art friends reunited @pascalispunk @russelltovey @robertdiament.”

Heidi Gentle Burrell’s exhibit, inspired by Pedro and the artist’s experience of ADHD (or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) opened in June. Burrell is quoted by The Independent as saying of Pedro’s visit: “It was absolutely fantastic. Although I can imagine he’s slightly embarrassed, with all the art being about him!

“I’m gutted he showed up on a Sunday when the gallery was closed. I’d love for Robert to bring him along when we’re actually open.”

“It was absolutely nuts,” Heidi continued. “So many lovely people have messaged me in the last couple of days. I completely understand why Robert didn’t tell me he was going with Pedro, they want their privacy.

“But I’m a bit gutted I missed them! It’s fantastic for me, though, hopefully it’ll elevate the conversation around neurodivergence. I feel like I’m helping to create a positive change.”

Pedro, star of The Last of Us and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, appeared on Russell‘s podcast in 2018.

The 48-year-old will next be seen in Pedro Almodovar’s Western short Strange Way of Life.