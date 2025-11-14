Peaches on trans rights and queer nightlife ahead of Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety: ‘Punky, dangerous s****’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Princess Julia took Attitude backstage to meet pop trailblazer and God-tier queer icon Peaches as she warmed up for Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety, a major spectacle and alternative variety show taking over Walthamstow’s Soho Theatre tonight and tomorrow night.

Both women have played key roles in culture across different decades, and Julia is a big fan of Peaches. As soon as Peaches saw Julia in the theatre bar, she threw her arms out. “The legendary Princess Julia!” said Peaches, “The legendary Peaches!” replied Julia.

After a flattering back and forth, the pair then settled down with some shots of Tiempo Coffee Tequila to talk all things music, women in music, destroying the patriarchy, defending the trans community, and tearing up on the dance floor for twenty-five years.

Peaches and Princess Julia (Image: Provided)

Princess Julia: Peaches, I love you – I’m so into you and I’m a huge fan of everything you do. Let’s start at the beginning when you rose up in 2000 with a very distinct sound and message, you’re such a powerhouse on the music scene, your music has become iconic – and I don’t like using that word very often. Your personality and the way that you present yourself is such an inspiration. For Attitude readers please describe what propelled you into this creative life…

Peaches: Sure! You have to remember when I started out things were very Disney, and it was all shiny pop. People were talking about advocating alternative identities and of course there was a movement, but people weren’t singing about it and women weren’t being themselves much in popular songs. The male gaze was everywhere and I thought let’s challenge that perspective. There was a lot of misogyny and I thought okay let’s twist this around. We didn’t have the vocabulary then that we do now, but I wanted to question those norms.

Princess Julia: Did you find that you had to fight for your place?

Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety (Image: Provided)

Peaches: Oh Julia, I felt so alone at the start you know, when I started out in 98/99, I would just show up at these funny places to perform and people didn’t necessarily think my approach to music was okay, I was a woman letting it all hang out and some people were like “eww, no”. I’d play like a straight biker bar in Detroit and the men would turn away when I came on, but then like their girlfriends would turn around from the bar and start cheering me on, women and queer communities were overlooked and I started to find my place.

I was in Toronto back then when this zeitgeisty electro thing started, I discovered that there were others: Chicks On Speed, Miss Kittin, Tracy + The Plastics, and that this evolution of women in electronic music was rising up, we were taking ourselves seriously finally and at the same time not taking it too seriously. Not everything has to be perfect, you know, just express yourself, it was refreshing for people to hear and see what we were doing I think.

Princess Julia: As someone who came about in previous decades I definitely connected with your punk spirit, that resonated with me, to see you being a woman and getting up there and having a go – it was really empowering. I’m fascinated too by how you’re so involved in every aspect of your stage work, it feels like a Peaches album or show is a family in a way…

Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety (Image: Provided)

Peaches: You know it’s not just about “Find me the best person to do this or that”, to last in music it’s about finding the people who click, who support your vision, and thinking about how you’re going to be sustainable together. I don’t have these big goals like “oh I’m going to headline Glastonbury”, I mean, if it happens then fucking great, but I won’t change my work or water myself down in order to achieve a goal, being me and being true is far more important.

Princess Julia: In these times it feels more important than ever to speak up.

Peaches: Completely, we are seeing the last grab of the dying, sickening old patriarchy, grabbing onto these sinewy little strings, trying to pull itself up, and it’s desperate, and it’s disgusting, but we won’t be erased, it’s important to see through their little tricks, and it’s important in my position I think to help if I can, or maybe “help” isn’t the right word, but at least show up.

I gotta say though, in terms of performance and music, the kids are alright. I recently was at Lunchbox Candy in Berlin and I saw some amazing punk-ass kids, it was really inspiring.

Princess Julia: So your new song is out “Not In Your Mouth None Of Your Business”, tell me more about that…

Peaches: This is my way of saying “Fuck Off Patriarchy!”, like, why are you targeting the trans community when there’s real shit going on in the world, why are you shutting people down, what’s the secret agenda, trans people are none of your fucking business, and the song is kind of a mantra – a war cry – it’s a way to latch onto a chant and give yourself a bit of a push if you need it.

Princess Julia: I love it, I just heard four new tracks that you’re doing in Un-Royal Variety and I love the sound, I can’t wait to play the new stuff myself. Tell me who and what is inspiring you right now…

Peaches’s new single ‘Not In Your Mouth None Of Your Business’ cover art (Image: Peaches)

Peaches: I’m inspired by the performing arts a lot right now. Artists like Florentina Holzinger who make these shows with female identifying performers and chainsaws and motorcycles… I can’t even explain it… punky dangerous shit that is mixed with high art aesthetics that is just crashing at you. The sort of stuff I dreamt about in the 80s or 70s, it’s happening now and it’s incredible. I’m also really inspired by people expressing themselves, people who say “this is who I am. Suck it.”

Princess Julia: My final question for you, Peaches, before you get ready for the show is how would you describe yourself. I personally would call you an artist, activist and mother of everything! *They clink glasses*

Peaches: Thank you. I don’t know about describing be myself, I’m just working, I’m interested in community building. At the moment I have one message which is – be who you need to be.

Princess Julia: I can feel your energy, I love it. The dance floor always erupts whenever I play you in my sets, and everyone just sings along, there’s something so special about your ear, your vocals, and your production.

Peaches: Thank you! Well I’m also excited to hear you play your tunes at the after party on Saturday.

You can see Peaches perform four brand new tracks at Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety tonight (14 November) and tomorrow (15 November), at Soho Theatre Walthamstow. Tickets are available to book now on the official Soho Theatre website.

Peaches’s new single ‘Not In Your Mouth None Of Your Business’ is streaming now across available platforms.