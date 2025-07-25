Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor get cozy in The History of Sound trailer drop

The first trailer for gay romance film The History of Sound has dropped, and it looks like we are in for a forbidden queer love story fuelled by a love of folk music.

Starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor the film is adapted from Ben Shattuck’s short story of the same name. The History of Sound begins in 1917 at the Boston Conservatory, where Lionel (Mescal), a gifted young music student, meets fellow singer David (O’Connor).

The two connect over their mutual enjoyment of folk music, but as their love for music begins to turn into love for each other, David gets drafted to serve in World War I.

The pair reunite years later, and on a journey through the forests and coastlines of Maine the pair return to their mutual love for music collecting and preserving traditional American folk songs.

The lyrics “she says that I can’t be your bride” echo throughout the narrated trailer, foreshadowing what’s to come in this ill-fated love story.

In a particularly romantic scene from the trailer, the pair are shown topless in bed, with Mescal’s hand tenderly caressing O’Connor’s neck before slowly moving up to his chin.

“I think it’s deeply relatable” – Paul Mescal

Their escapade becomes the charge for a powerful forbidden romance, that ‘sets out to record the lives, voices, and music of their countrymen’, as per the film’s official synopsis.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, the 42-year-old told Deadline earlier this year that one of the central questions the film asks is around ‘the road not taken’.

Mescal, also speaking to the publication, said that playing the role of Lionel made him consider this question with regards to his own romantic life.

“I think it’s deeply relatable. I think we all have moments in our life, in romantic and platonic relationships, where we go, Oh, what if I missed that? What if? What would have happened if a certain conversation had gone a different way?” the All Of Us Strangers star said.

“He’s a very beautiful character who means so much to me” – Josh O’Connor

Speaking in a separate interview with Deadline, his lover co-star revealed he learned to play the piano specifically for the role.

The Challengers actor said: “He’s a very beautiful character who means so much to me—and to the movie, of course. I didn’t have a lot of time, so I just learned those songs on piano.”

After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May of this year, the film is now officially set for release in cinemas on 12 September 2025.