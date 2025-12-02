Paul Anka confirms Frank Sinatra was ‘very well-endowed’ as he recalls ‘trouble with eye contact’ in sauna

Paul Anka has addressed long-standing rumours about Frank Sinatra’s anatomy, confirming the singer was “very well-endowed”.

Speaking to Page Six, he said of the crooner, “I don’t know what that does for you!”

Singer-songwriter Anka, who spent considerable time with Sinatra and the Rat Pack in Las Vegas, recalled the group would often use the sauna together.

Ava Gardner previously claimed her husband had a 19-pound penis

“I had trouble with eye contact,” he said, noting that even Sinatra was outdone by comedian Milton Berle. “Crazy, of all people… Milton Berle!”

Sinatra’s second wife, Ava Gardner, had previously claimed her husband had a 19-pound penis, but Anka insists Berle was still ahead.

Anka is perhaps best known for his connection to Sinatra through music. He wrote the English lyrics to ‘My Way’, one of Ol’ Blue Eyes’ signature hits. The inspiration came while Anka was on holiday in France, where he heard a French song called ‘Comme d’habitude’. He quickly acquired the rights and wrote the English lyrics back in New York, sitting at a typewriter at just 24 years old.

Reflecting on the moment, Anka said it was “one of the few times where I sat there saying, ‘I think I’ve really got something’ because you don’t know when you have a hit… and I sat there, and I said, ‘Jesus, where (did) this come from?’”

Anka is the subject of the HBO Max documentary Paul Anka: My Way

He sent the song to Sinatra, who recorded it two months later and called Anka from the studio. “He says, ‘Listen to this kid,’” Anka recalled. “Puts the phone next to the speaker. First time I heard this song [and] I cannot tell you [how] I wrote it at 24.”

‘My Way’ has since been covered by numerous artists, including Elvis Presley and Sid Vicious, and was famously featured in the closing credits of Goodfellas.

Anka remains active in music. He is the subject of the HBO Max documentary Paul Anka: My Way, which premieres on December 1, and has a new album scheduled for release early next year.

