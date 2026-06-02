Pattie Gonia says ‘no deal’ to Patagonia’s list of settlement demands

Pattie Gonia has rejected Patagonia’s list of settlement demands over a trademark lawsuit, in which the outdoor clothing company is seeking $1 in damages.

In a statement on social media yesterday (1 June), Patagonia issued a list of demands previously outlined to Gonia in a lawsuit filed in January this year.

“As we have said to Pattie Gonia, we can do that if they: withdraw all trademark applications, stop using our logos, stop selling and promoting apparel and other products as Pattie Gonia,” the brand wrote.

“This is a corporation trying to erase an activist” – Pattie Gonia breaking her silence on the Patagonia lawsuit

The drag artist and climate activist broke their silence on the legal threat on 27 May, claiming she believes it is a “betrayal of Patagonia’s core mission”.

“Patagonia told the media they’re only suing me for $1,” she wrote. “What they’re actually trying to do is take away my name permanently and threaten me with more than $1 million in legal fees.”

“This is not a brand conflict. This is a corporation trying to erase an activist. This is how corporations bully individuals who cannot match their resources,” Gonia claimed.

If their demands were followed, Patagonia said Gonia would be able to continue her climate-action work

She stressed that the lawsuit would impact the positive eco-change her brand is trying to make: “This would take away not only my activism and my career, but also the livelihoods of the team I employ.”

As the public dispute continues, Gonia responded to Patagonia’s list of demands, in which they stated that, if agreed upon, they would allow the drag artist to continue her work as a “performer and activist”.

Gonia’s response to Patagonia’s settlement demands

“When I told you that they were trying to erase my advocacy, their bullet #3 is what I was talking about,” Gonia wrote to social media, drawing attention to the clothing brand’s “promoting apparel” settlement demand.

“Patagonia is not just talking about my upcycled T-shirt merch in that bullet point. They’re talking about the partnership work with other brands that I’ve done for years to pay for the education, advocacy and activism that my team and I do,” the performer said.

“If I can’t do partnerships as Pattie Gonia, it breaks the whole ecosystem of advocacy and community engagement,” she continued.

“No deal, Patagonia” – Gonia rejecting Patagonia’s list of settlement demands

Gonia said she has already agreed to withdraw all trademark applications and to stop using the Patagonia logo. However, she said she cannot accept the rules affecting her partnership opportunities.

“No deal, Patagonia,” said Gonia.

In her open letter released last week, she ended the statement with a direct appeal to Patagonia’s leadership: “With respect and hope, I ask you to intervene and drop this lawsuit today.”