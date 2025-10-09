Pam Ann opens 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards with a very cheeky comedy set

Comedian Pam Ann took to the stage at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2025, powered by Jaguar, delivering a cheeky opening set that had the audience in hysterics.

The Australian comedian, whose real name is Caroline Reid, is best known for her long-running alter ego – a brash flight attendant who parodies air travel.

The show opened with a countdown from the ‘Voice of God’, before Pam Ann appeared backstage to greet the crowd. “Ladies and gentlemen, non-binary, binary, all the colours of the fucking rainbow – this is your head purser Pam Ann speaking. We are now ready for takeoff,” she announced as the Virgin Atlantic logo appeared on screen.

“Now go find yourself a cockpit and have a great night” – comedian Pam Ann concluding her very cheeky set

Dancers dressed in Virgin Atlantic uniforms performed to The Frug, before Pam Ann entered mid-song, pushing a trolley down the runway to loud applause. Once the music stopped, she launched into a stand-up routine packed with airline-themed jokes and her signature unfiltered wit.

She teased the Virgin Atlantic crew, describing them as the “sexiest and hottest crew in the world,” before parodying their walk through the airport in exaggerated slow motion. “And that’s the boys!” she quipped, earning cheers from the audience.

Pam Ann went on to joke about rival airlines, affectionately mocking British Airways and easyJet, before closing her set with a tongue-in-cheek farewell: “Thank you for choosing Virgin Atlantic, the world’s most experienced airline. Now go find yourself a cockpit and have a great night.”

What were the other highlights of the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2025, powered by Jaguar?

Other highlights included Calum Scott taking to the stage with a breathtaking performance of his Whitney Houston duet, ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me’).

The Scissor Sisters also performed a medley of hits. They were among several award winners of the evening, including our latest cover stars, Russell Tovey, Dannii Minogue and Tiara Sky.

Order your copy of the Attitude Awards issue now or check out the Attitude app

Order your copy of the Attitude Awards issue now or check out the Attitude app.