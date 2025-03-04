Paloma Faith: ‘I’d ask Trump – what exactly is it about the trans community that’s a threat?’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paloma Faith has never been one to hold back. Whether it’s through her music, bold fashion choices, or vocal support of the queer community, she’s built a career on being unapologetically herself.

Now, with her podcast Mad, Sad & Bad, she’s taking that honesty to a whole new level, diving deep into the highs and lows of human emotion with an electic mix of guests from Alan Carr to Katherine Ryan and practically everyone in between.

Here, the stunning songstress shares her thoughts on allyship, reveals the most ridiculous rumour she’s ever heard about herself, and reveals why she had to abandon a Spice Girl in her house.

Your podcast, Mad, Sad & Bad, explores the highs and lows of human emotions. Looking back, what would you say your maddest moment has been?

I’ve had quite a lot of them, but if I was thinking about ‘mad’ in the literal sense, the maddest I’ve ever been was when I had postpartum psychosis for 24 hours. I thought they had sewn my head onto someone else’s body. That was quite mad.

I also think I’ve had quite a mad life in general. It’s weird because you don’t realise how mad things are until you say them out loud. Like, when I first started out in 2009, I wore some pretty mad clothes. What I found even madder was that people thought I was serious! I’d be dressed in something ridiculous, like a hippo costume for a festival, and magazines would put me in the worst-dressed lists, as if I cared! Of course, I didn’t. If I cared, I wouldn’t be dressing like that in the first place!

Your podcast features candid conversations with a range of guests. Was there a specific guest who surprised you the most with their emotional honesty?

Eve from Ruff Ryders really moved me. She was very candid and got emotional during our interview, particularly when talking about fertility struggles. She started crying, and I didn’t expect her to. That episode felt very intimate, like she forgot the cameras were there.

Is this your first podcast? How did you prepare for it?

Yes, it is. I didn’t really train for it. I just talk to people all the time – I practice on everyone! People always ask me how I get so much information out of people so quickly. I’ll get of an Uber and be like, “He’s got five kids. His ex-wife just died. He made some bad investments.”

I think the secret is that I genuinely care. James O’Brien told me I’m good at this because I genuinely listen and make people feel safe. A lot of interviewers have an agenda, but I don’t – I just ask questions as they come to me.

What’s the funniest or most unexpected thing that’s happened while recording your podcast?

Alan Carr is always hilarious – he turns me into a bubble machine. But the most unexpected thing was when Mel B was late to film. I had a gig at the Albert Hall that night, so I just left her in my house with her friends and said, ‘”Shut the door when you leave!”

If you could have any historical figure on the podcast, who would it be?

Marilyn Monroe. I’d just sit her down and say, ‘Who killed you, Marilyn?’

Do you have any plans to branch into TV?

I’d love to if the opportunity came my way. I love people, and I think I put them at ease, so I’d really enjoy it.

What would a Paloma Faith talk show look like and be called?

Chatty Patty! It would have to be chaotic, like those old-school TV shows like The Word where you never knew what would happen. It would always sit just on the edge of acceptable and unacceptable behaviour – right before it gets cancelled! Full of naughtiness, short segments (because I have ADHD), and random people shouting questions from the audience.

You’ve always been a strong ally to the LGBTQ+ community. How are you continuing that advocacy?

I use my platform to repost and make my views clear, but I feel like we’re in a time where we need more conversations. I want to bring on guests with opposing views and ask, ‘Why do you think like that?’ I think cancel culture has made people stop talking to each other, which is dangerous. If I had someone like Elon Musk or Donald Trump on my podcast, I’d ask, “‘”What exactly is it about the trans community that’s a threat to culture? What actually are we worried about?” Because when you look at the statistics, it’s white, cis, heterosexual men who are committing the majority of crimes. So why is this even an issue?

What’s the most random thing you’ve ever Googled?

Oh, my Google history is a mess. It’s usually related to hypochondria – stuff like “peeling lip, is it cancer?” or “fungal infection between toes… amputation?”. I also went on a Googling spree about haemorrhoids for my book, wondering if you can actually bleed to death from your bum.

What’s the most ridiculous rumour you’ve heard about yourself?

That I was dating Niall Horan. I’ve met him once. Wishful thinking, girls! Also, that I’m in the Illuminati. My sister even asked me whether I’d been asked to be in the Illuminati, and disappointingly, the answer’s no. I’d love to be in that!

If you had a time machine, what era would you visit and what would you do?

I used to say the ‘50s, but now I think the ‘70s. The fashion was great, and the music was even better. I’d go to Woodstock and hang out with Jimi Hendrix. Plus, I’d be covered in sequins and feathers, and no one would question it!

Paloma Faith’s new podcast Mad, Sad & Bad is out now, with new episodes every Tuesday.