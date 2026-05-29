Masters of the Universe writer Chris Butler says He-Man obsession helped him growing up gay in the 80s (EXCLUSIVE)

Masters of the Universe writer Chris Butler tells Attitude that his love of He-Man while growing up gay in the 1980s was one of the things that led him into the industry.

Written by Butler and directed by Travis Knight, the live-action 2026 film explores the origin story of Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) as he returns to the mythical world of Eternia to battle Skeletor (Jared Leto), who is ruling his home.

He-Man was originally created in 1982 as an action figure by Mattel as part of the Masters of the Universe toy line. The toys were such a global success that the characters later earned their own animated TV series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which premiered in 1983.

“He looks pretty good in a harness” – Chris Butler on writing the live-action Masters of the Universe

Butler, 52, speaks to Attitude at the Masters of the Universe live-action UK premiere, revealing why writing the film was such a full-circle moment.

“If ten-year-old me knew I would be writing this movie, I would pee my pants,” said the English-American writer.

“I mean, look at him. He looks pretty good in a harness,” jokes Butler. “Look, this was my toy, and I’m part of the LGBTQ community. I grew up with this toy and I loved it from a very early age. I didn’t know maybe why at the time, but… I like the guy.”

“I grew up in the 80s, so that had a big effect on me” – Butler on his relationship with He-Man growing up gay

Butler took inspiration from the original 1983 cartoon series, admitting it was his “favourite cartoon as a kid”.

“I grew up in the 80s, so that had a big effect on me. It was one of the things that made me get into the industry.”

One thing he took away from the animated series he watched growing up was the campness of it all. With character names such as Fisto and Ram-Man, it’s hard not to embrace the innuendo.

“Let’s not shy away from the camp” – Butler on writing the script for Masters of the Universe

“Let’s not shy away from the camp, let’s embrace it. And so I think it was pretty easy for me to write that line.”

Galitzine stars alongside a talented cast, each taking on a character from the fantasy world of Eternia.

Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Duncan / Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena.

When does Masters of the Universe come out?

The live-action Masters of the Universe film is scheduled to release in UK cinemas on 3 June, 2026.