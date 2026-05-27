Call Me by Your Name announcement is teased by Sony – and fans think a sequel could finally be coming

Sony Pictures Classics has shared a nostalgic video from the 2017 gay romance film Call Me by Your Name, teasing an announcement connected to the movie.

Fans have gone wild over the clip, sparking speculation that a new 4K restoration or physical release may be in the works, or possibly even a sequel to the Italy-set love story.

The coming-of-age drama, directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by James Ivory, centres on a summer fling between Timothée Chalamet as Elio and Armie Hammer as Oliver, and has since become a queer cult classic.

“Screaming, crying, throwing up” – one fan expressing their excitement under the Call Me by Your Name announcement

The film was critically acclaimed and received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, with Ivory winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards in 2018.

With the announcement dropping today (27 May), fans are on the edge of their seats. “Screaming, crying, throwing up,” one fan exclaimed on X. “OH MY GOD, I’M GOING TO LOSE MY MIND,” another wrote.

Others believe it may be an announcement tied to the upcoming anniversary of Call Me by Your Name, which began a limited release in the US on 24 November 2017, followed by a wide release in January 2018. The film was released in the UK on 27 October 2017.

Call Me by Your Name was distributed by Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics acquired the worldwide distribution rights to Call Me by Your Name prior to its premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Discussion around a potential sequel is mixed due to actor Hammer’s 2021 controversy, in which alleged leaked Instagram messages detailed BDSM and cannibalistic fantasies.

Chalamet’s role as Elio has been widely praised as his breakout performance, earning him the Breakthrough Actor award at the Gotham Awards in 2017.

Since then, the actor has gone on to star in several world-renowned projects, including Dune, Wonka, and Marty Supreme.