Watch Orville Peck flirt with sweaty Zane Phillips in cruisey promo for his new EP, Appaloosa

Orville Peck unveiled a flirty teaser last week for his new EP, Appaloosa, and it features a very shirtless, sweaty Zane Phillips.

The actor appears alongside Peck’s voice in the retro-style promo, which follows the masked country singer chatting up Phillips at the gym.

The clip opens with Peck asking Phillips, “So you like to work out?” Phillips, without hesitation, responds, “Yeah.” Peck presses on: “You work out a lot, huh?” Phillips answers, “I don’t know, like, most days.” The conversation continues as Peck leans closer, asking, “Do you listen to music when you work out?” Phillips nods, prompting Peck to ask, “What kind of music do you listen to?” And Phillips replies simply, “Country.”

Appaloosa arrived on 14 November via Warner Records

As the video winds down, Peck’s song ‘Drift Away’ – the second track on Appaloosa – begins to play, giving viewers a taste of the EP’s tone. In an Instagram Reel, Peck captioned the moment, “Nothing comes between me and my Appaloosa,” positioning his bond with the project (and perhaps Phillips) as deeply personal.

It includes seven tracks and was announced alongside the release of 'Drift Away', a single that critics have described as a nostalgic, reflective anthem.

Among the standout tracks is ‘Atchafalaya’, a collaboration with Noah Cyrus. Elsewhere, the project bridges his country roots with theatrical influences; with ‘Maybe This Time’ nodding to Peck’s recent role in Cabaret.

Orville Peck also celebrated the EP’s release with his 7th Annual Rodeo

According to his announcement, Appaloosa represents both a return to his pastoral, western-inspired roots and a deeply personal turn in his creative journey.

Peck also celebrated the EP's release with his 7th Annual Rodeo, taking place from 14–16 November at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, California. His performance across the festival will feature different sets each evening, culminating in a headline show on 15 November

Appaloosa is now available to stream here.

