One Piece: The Netflix live-action manga series taking the world by storm

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga has taken the world by storm, as One Piece series 2 rockets to No. 1 on the streaming platform’s charts.

The 6-part series adapts moments from the manga known as the Alabasta Saga and introduces the villain group Baroque Works.

Starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, the cast bring viewers a full pirate-themed fantasy.

What is One Piece series 2 about?

The official series synopsis reads: “With his straw hat and ragtag crew, young pirate Monkey D. Luffy goes on an epic voyage for treasure in this live-action adaptation of the popular manga.”

As well as the storytelling, Godoy, Mackenyu and Skylar have been praised by audiences for their body transformations since previously appearing in series one of One Piece in 2023.

The second series topped charts in countries including Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, reaching the No. 2 spot in the US.

One Piece has cast both queer, trans and non-binary actors

The second series has proved such a success that the actors are set to reprise their roles in a renewed third series, which is currently in production.

One Piece has also been praised for its LGBTQ+ representation, casting queer trans actor Morgan Davies as Koby in series 2 and non-binary actor Cole Escola as Bon Clay for series 3.

One Piece is available to stream now via Netflix.