Nicki Minaj uses homophobic slur against Don Lemon after church protest report

Nicki Minaj has sparked backlash after directing a homophobic slur at Don Lemon in response to his coverage of a disrupted church service in Minnesota.

The rapper posted a series of messages on X on Sunday criticising the gay journalist, who was livestreaming from Cities Church in St Paul when protesters interrupted a service. In one post written in capital letters, Minaj wrote: “DON ‘COCK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING.”

She went on to add: “HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”

“I’m not surprised Nicki Minaj does not understand journalism and is weighing in on matters that are above her capacity” – Don Lemon

Lemon, a former CNN anchor who now works independently, was reporting from the church as demonstrators protested against the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Minnesota. Multiple news outlets have reported that the church’s pastor is an ICE official.

DON ‘COCK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING.



HOW DARE YOU?



I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!



HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION.



LOCK HIM UP!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xoQBl9KDJY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 19, 2026

During the protest, demonstrators reportedly demanded that immigration agents leave the area and called for justice for Renee Good, who was shot and killed earlier this month during a federal enforcement operation. An ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, has been named in connection with the shooting.

Lemon later responded to Minaj’s comments in a statement to TMZ, saying: “I’m not surprised Nicki Minaj does not understand journalism and is weighing in on matters that are above her capacity. However, the more appropriate image for her post is a ‘Pick Me’ Doll’.”

Minaj has gone viral in recent months over her support for Donald Trump, establishing herself as MAGA, with the White House using several of her hit singles in controversial videos outlining anti-trans orders made under Trump’s second term in office.

What has Nicki Minaj said about LGBTQ+ people?

In November, she controversially shared a White House TikTok highlighting the president’s “No Men in Women’s Sports” ban.

The TikTok, captioned, “All we needed was a new president,” listed Trump’s actions in his second term and used Minaj’s song ‘Va Va Voom’. She reposted the video on her own account.

The musician initially defended Trump on social media regarding his statements about Christians in Nigeria, drawing backlash for her support of MAGA.

She wrote on X: “Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God…”

A few days later, the White House used her song ‘Beez in the Trap’ in a clip of the First Lady Melania Trump and her husband. Praising the musical cameo, she wrote on X: “The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“GAG CITY FOR LIFE” – Minaj wrote praising the White House for including her music in a Trump video

She added: “Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the White House TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE. Idk what timeline we’re on right now, I’m just going with the flow.”

Didn’t have a clue. Carry on. https://t.co/k4D0d9ZXdt — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 21, 2025

Fans criticised Minaj at the time, slamming her in the comments for her perceived ignorance of her LGBTQ+ fan base. One wrote: “Gagging over Donald Trump when he doesn’t support half your fanbase is a choice!”

Another user commented: “Know we’re not reposting Donald Trump. Racist, rapist, wannabe NAZI here. This shit is so dangerous what the fuck is going on with you? I’m beyond disappointed and disgusted.”

Minaj subsequently joined Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, at a Turning Point convention, where she reiterated her problematic anti-trans views.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.