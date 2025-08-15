New documentary uncovers erotic male nude archive of queer photographer George Platt Lynes

A once-hidden archive of erotic male nudes by groundbreaking queer photographer George Platt Lynes is at the heart of a new documentary now heading for digital release.

Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes shines a light on the life and work of the gay artist, best known for his celebrity portraiture and fashion shoots for Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, as well as his role as official photographer for the New York City Ballet during the 1930s to 50s.

While his elegant portraits earned him acclaim, it was his private, unapologetically sensual images of the male form that marked his most daring and revolutionary work.

Shaping queer culture and fine art photography for generations

Many of these photographs – described as “sensuous and radically explicit for their time” –were only uncovered decades later, revealing an artist unafraid to capture male beauty with the same reverence and artistry usually reserved for the female nude. His stylised nudes, balancing sculptural elegance with erotic tension, would go on to influence later trailblazers such as Robert Mapplethorpe.

(Image: The Estate of George Platt Lynes) (Image: The Estate of George Platt Lynes) (Image: The Estate of George Platt Lynes) (Image: The Estate of George Platt Lynes) (Image: The Estate of George Platt Lynes) (Image: The Estate of George Platt Lynes)

Directed by visionary art director Sam Shahid, the 96-minute documentary blends Lynes’ photography with insights into his personal life, including friendships with Gertrude Stein, sex researcher Alfred Kinsey and writer Christopher Isherwood. The film also explores how his work has shaped queer culture and fine art photography for generations.

Critics have praised its immersive visual storytelling, with the Guardian calling it “an eye-opening snapshot of New York’s queer scene” and noting contributions from figures such as the late Bernard Perlin and portraitist Don Bachardy.

(Image: The Estate of George Platt Lynes)

18 certificate for erotic imagery and strong sexual content

Following its international festival run, including BFI Flare and Palm Springs, the film debuted in UK cinemas on 11 July under Peccadillo Pictures, receiving an 18 certificate from the BBFC for its erotic imagery and strong sexual content.

Shahid hosted Q&A screenings in London, where attendees were treated to an exclusive set of collectable postcards featuring Lynes’ work.

Hidden Master will be available to rent and buy on digital platforms from 1 September.