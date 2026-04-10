Natasha Lyonne addresses claims she was escorted off flight after Euphoria premiere

Actress Natasha Lyonne has addressed claims she was escorted off a Delta Air Lines flight following her red carpet appearance at the Euphoria season 3 premiere.

Lyonne is one of several additions to the highly anticipated return of the HBO series, walking the carpet alongside the likes of Zendaya and Jacob Elordi in Los Angeles this week.

After the premiere, Page Six reported the American Pie star made a scene aboard a Delta flight back to New York, set to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show the day after the series 3 screening.

“Lyonne seemed out of it in a first class seat” – Page Six’s claim that Natasha Lyonne was escorted from a flight back to New York

The publication claimed: “Lyonne seemed out of it in a first class seat, and when flight attendants asked her to close her laptop and fasten her seatbelt for takeoff, she didn’t respond.”

Following a series of flight attendants trying to get Lyonne to follow the command, the pilot reportedly announced the situation to the rest of the plane due to delays. The actress was later escorted off the plane.

“We have a passenger who, for whatever reason… wouldn’t follow some basic commands,” the captain allegedly said.

“I do apologise for the inconvenience, but we will get you to New York as quickly and as safely as possible,” reports claim he continued.

What did Lyonne say about the alleged flight drama?

My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports. 💞 Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards. Who owns page six/New York Post now again? — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) April 9, 2026

Following the publication reporting on the incident, Lyonne told her side of the story in a social media post on X.

“My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports,” she wrote. “Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with Drew Barrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards. Who owns page six/New York Post now again?”

Followers were conflicted in the comments; one penned: “Girl you are taking the crown from Courtney Love on most messy girl in Hollywood.”

“Maybe you should apologise to the people on the flight” – one X user said to Lyonne following the accusations

Another said: “Maybe you should apologise to the people on the flight who were trying to make connections in NY since you made them an hour late.”

Others rushed to Lyonne’s rescue: “We love you Natasha! There will only and forever be one Charlie Kale, I miss her we are praying for you and in your corner girlfriend,” wrote a third.

“Fuck most of the replies under this tweet. Mama you are so fucking loved and treasured,” said a fourth.

Will season 3 of Euphoria come out?

Lyonne shared photos from the season 3 red carpet premiere to Instagram, captioning the post: “So grateful to be a part of this legendary show”.

Her character has been kept under wraps, similarly with YouTube royalty Trisha Paytas, who is set to star in the third season of Euphoria.

The HBO teen drama is set to land on HBO this Sunday, 12 April.