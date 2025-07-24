YouTube royalty Trisha Paytas welcomes baby 3 revealing their movie inspired name

YouTube icon, internet sensation and long-time LGBTQ+ ally Trisha Paytas has given birth to her third child, revealing a name that is on-brand, Trisha coded, cinematic realness.

On yesterday’s episode of her podcast Just Trish, co-hosted with E! News reporter Oscar Gracey, Trisha shared that she and husband Moses Hacmon had welcomed a baby boy named Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon.

Born 12 July, the announcement came during a Drag Race-esc reveal in the episode, where she unzipped her jacket to reveal a glitzy Aquaman T-shirt, then brought out an Aquaman statue, in case you missed it the first time… subtlety is not Trisha’s thing.

“I’ve been wearing Aquaman T-shirts for years.”

Trisha told her fans the name combines her long-standing love for the film franchise and Moses’ connection to water.

“Not only is it so related to me, but it’s also so related to Moses,” she explained. “I’ve been wearing Aquaman T-shirts for years. I’ve gone to so many Comic-Cons for Aquaman… We watched all the Aquamans, I watched the cartoon, I was watching everything.”

Trisha spoke about her water breaking, describing just how much fluid there was, and reiterating that the name was simply meant to be: “It makes sense! And also, he came when the water broke. Like, it just made so much sense.”

Married since 2021, her husband added: “He came with a splash.”

Since the birth of their son, she’s posted several Instagram Stories reminiscing about her days in her Aquaman attire.

“Now we have a name that ties to like 5,000 things”

The name fits right into the couple’s signature naming pattern. Her two daughters are named Malibu Barbie and Elvis, both nods to pop culture and film posters.

“We definitely know, because now we have a name that ties to like 5,000 things,” Trisha joked. “We keep looking for all the ties, all the signs, and we’re like, ‘This is the name.'”

Born in July, the baby is a Cancer, a water sign, which makes the name even more fitting.

For eagle-eyed fans, the name teasing began back in March, when Trisha announced her pregnancy on Instagram with the caption: “MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN! BABY #3 COMING JULY 2025.”

The family was pictured posing in front of an ocean backdrop, seated on a deck with inflatable rubber rings framing the corners.

Amid her pregnancy Trisha remained committed to the LGBTQ+ community, she reportedly donated $10,500 (£7,882) to Trans Lifeline, a trans-led LGBTQ+ crisis hotline and mental health support network.

As well as performing heavily pregnant at World Pride in Washington DC at the beginning of last month (June).

@trishlikefish88 💙AQUAMAN MOSES PAYTAS-HACMON HAS ARRIVED 💙 07.12.25 Thank you for all the well wishes and fun videos guessing his name 🥹🙏 It was so cute and made us feel so loved. Such a positive space bringing him into the world 🧸🌊 ♬ Follow me dgibbsofficial – Dominic Gibbons

She’s also consistently vocal about her love for the LGBTQ+ community on Just Trish, frequently sharing how much she values her gay audience.