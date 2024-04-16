Courtney Love on Madonna: ‘I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me’

Courtney Love throwing her compact at Madonna remains one of the most culturally significant moments of the last century.

And it seems relations remain frosty between the pair, with the Hole frontwoman recently declaring that she “doesn’t like” her contemporary.

It’s like 1995 all over again!

The ‘Mono’ singer – who attended the 2022 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar – shared her uncomplimentary views on M and several other pop stars in a new interview with The Standard, while promoting her new BBC Sounds show Courtney Love’s Women.

(Side note: she doesn’t dislike all female artists, and sings the praises of Patti Smith, PJ Harvey and Blondie’s Debbie Harry, among others, in the piece.)

“Taylor Swift is not interesting as an artist” – Courtney Love

On Lana Del Rey, 59-year-old Courtney said: “I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great.”

On ‘Cruel Summer’ singer Taylor, she opined: “Taylor Swift is not important … She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

Despite the complimentary Madonna reference, the Golden Globe-nominated actor went on: “I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me. I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her.”

She furthermore said of Beyonce’s new album Cowboy Carter: “I like the idea of Beyonce doing a country album because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.”

Courtney, who is the widow of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, rose to fame with Hole in the 90s, and is known for songs like ‘Celebrity Skin’ and ‘Malibu’.

Perhaps if she performs one of her old classics on stage with Madge, all will be forgiven? We can but hope.