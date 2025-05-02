Charli xcx, JADE, Jessie Ware and other major pop stars sign letter in solidarity with trans community

Following the recent Supreme Court ruling on the definition of the words ‘woman’ and sex’ in the context of the Equality Act 2010, a number of major pop stars and music industry professionals have signed a letter in solidarity with the trans community.

Among the signatories were Charli xcx, Little Mix stars JADE, Perrie and Leigh-Anne, Jessie Ware and Rina Sawayama.

The letter was started by artist Tom Rasmussen, publicist Tom Mehrtens, former Attitude cover boy Olly Alexander, and his manager Martha Kinn.

Mabel, Paloma Faith, Alison Goldfrapp, Marina Diamandis, and Sugababes’ Siobhán Donaghey have also signed the letter which can be read in full below:

An Open Letter of solidarity to the trans community from the UK Music Industry

We, the undersigned UK music industry professionals, stand in solidarity with the trans, non-binary, and intersex communities who have been impacted by the Supreme Court ruling on April 16th. We wish to add our voices to the growing chorus of concern (including the UK writers and the UK film and television industry) and call upon members of our industry and cultural bodies to join us.



The UK music industry is a vibrant, diverse landscape that thrives on creativity and inclusivity. We have long celebrated a multitude of voices and identities, and the music industry here in the UK is one of our most trailblazing and culturally vital assets – one which trans, intersex and non-binary people are woven into in every aspect of the industry, past, present and future. We must now urgently work to ensure that our trans, non-binary, and intersex colleagues, collaborators, and audiences are protected from discrimination and harassment in all areas of the industry – whether in studios, at venues, in offices, or at festivals.



The Supreme Court’s ruling that, under the Equality Act 2010, ‘woman’ is defined by biological sex, states that “the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man”. We believe this ruling not only undermines the lived reality and threatens the safety of trans, non-binary, and intersex people living in the UK but also weakens legal protections at a time when trans people face rising hate crime, discrimination, and systemic barriers.



The Equalities & Human Rights Commission’s interim update on the ruling suggests that trans women are not permitted access to women’s facilities and trans men are not permitted access to men’s facilities, while further suggesting that trans people may also be excluded from using facilities that correspond to their sex assigned at birth. We believe this guidance exposes trans people to embarrassment and harassment, ultimately excluding and seeking to erase them from participation in public life.



We stand with the many voices who have condemned both the ruling and the EHRC guidance, highlighting the negative consequences that both will have for all individuals and the particular harm that trans, non-binary, and intersex people face as a result.



We commend organisations within the music industry who have already voiced their support for the trans community and call upon further influential companies and organisations, including but not exclusive to, Major and Independent Record Labels, Publishers, Music Management Companies, Live Agencies, Promoters, The MMF, UK Music, the Musicians’ Union, PRS for Music, PPL, AIM, BPI and beyond to join us in condemning the Supreme Court ruling. We urge them to use their power within the industry and public platforms to make meaningful commitments to protecting trans, non-binary, and intersex members, talent, and staff from discrimination within their respective organisations.



Music has the power to unite, to inspire, and to reflect the richness of the human experience. This is our moment to amplify voices that need to be heard, to champion inclusivity and real justice, and to ensure that our industry remains a welcoming and trailblazing space for everyone. Let us stand on the side of truth, equality, and respect.

The full list of signatories can be viewed here.