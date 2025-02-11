Olly Alexander unveiled as Attitude’s new cover – as star talks new album and what it means ‘to be gay and be an artist’

Olly Alexander, who returns this month with new album Polari, has been revealed as Attitude’s new cover star.

The cover moment marks the ‘When We Kiss’ singer’s first appearance on our front page since January 2016!

The former Years & Years singer also serves as the lead of the Film, TV and Music category of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley: our pick of the year’s most influential LGBTQ people.

(Image: El Hardwick)

In his accompanying interview, the It’s A Sin star reflected on how his relationship with his gayness has evolved, explaining: “The way that I perceive my sexuality and identity has really changed.”

Speaking to Attitude about his first record under his own name, the star said: “I never thought I’d do an ‘Olly Alexander album’, to be honest.

"I had done It's a Sin, and my music had already drawn from that period" says Olly of his new sound

“But the way that I perceive my sexuality and identity has really changed and developed since I began releasing music a decade ago.

“I’m always trying to get at what it means to be gay and be an artist.”

"I never thought I'd do an 'Olly Alexander album', to be honest"

Further describing the 80s-inspired sound of LP, the 34-year-old said: “It felt really obvious. I had done It’s a Sin, and my music had already drawn from that period.”

It’s a Sin, the Russell T Davies-created Channel 4 drama which starred Olly and is set between 1981 and 1991, follows a group of gay Londoners and their friends during the rise of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Elsewhere in the interview, Olly discussed being invited to join Girls Aloud for their headline performance at Brighton Pride.

“It was a joyous experience,” said Olly. “They’re just such icons. They were so sweet to me.”

