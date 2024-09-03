Jojo Siwa is in talks to represent Poland at Eurovision 2025

As the self-professed inventor of “gay pop“, it only makes sense that Jojo Siwa would set her eyes on the world’s gay pop convention: Eurovision.

The ‘Karma’ singer kickstarted rumours that she was preparing to head to Basal, Switzerland next year after a snippet of her Euro-pop inspired song, ‘Yesterday’s Tomorrow’s Today‘, started to spread on TikTok.

According to Eurovision Fun, comments and videos began rolling in endorsing Siwa involvement. The singer later shared a dancing video with with the words “preparing for Eurovision”.

Now Siwa has further fanned the flames of speculation in a video where she seems to confirm that she’s in talks to represent Poland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

“Long story short, in the last couple of weeks, my song, ‘Yesterday’s Tomorrow’s Today’ has been blowing up in Poland,” Siwa said. “Funnily enough I actually happen to be Polish. That’s a massive part of my family, part of my ancestry. So I’ve been able to have a lot of fun with this.”

“If Poland wants me to represent, I will be there” – Jojo Siwa

The singer went on to say that she was visiting Poland on a trip with her mother, before spilling the beans on Eurovision.

“Somebody asked if I was going to do it on Eurovision because [the song] was going viral in Poland. I initially jokingly replied to the comment saying, ‘Yes,’ but now it’s actually become a real conversation,” she said.

“Eurovision is into it and we are talking to the people in Poland because each country essentially decides who goes to Eurovision to represent that country. If Poland wants me to represent, I will be there.”

Siwa went on to say that ‘Yesterday’s Tomorrow’s Today’ would be ineligible due to Eurovision rules. However, the singer teased she had “come up with an idea for a song” that she felt would work.

In a way, Siwa appearing at Eurovision makes absolute sense. Her bombastic dance routines and outlandish costumes make a perfect fit given the song contest’s history of bonkers pop performances.

Let’s hope this one happens.