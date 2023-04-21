Eurovision 2023: Extra tickets to go on sale next week – here’s how to buy them

Eurovision quickly sold out all its available tickets earlier this year, but the BBC have confirmed there will be an additional number available.

The Eurovision Song Contest comes to Liverpool next month, and fans are counting down the days until the acts, including the UK’s Mae Muller, finally take to the stage for the first time.

While the audience spots for all nine live shows sold out in a matter of minutes, there is some good news.

It has been announced that there will be a limited number of extra tickets available for those hoping to flock to the contest in May.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to snap up a ticket for one of the hottest events of the year.

Mae Muller will represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (Image: BBC)

When do extra Eurovision tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 12:00 (midday) BST (13:00 CET) on Monday, April 24.

Fans will only be able to purchase official tickets from Ticketmaster, regardless of the country you are booking from.

You can only purchase tickets for one show at a time.

In line with previous Eurovision Song Contests, prices range from £30 to £380 dependant on show and seat.

You must have a Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets, and fans are encouraged to create their account in advance of the sale date.

What Eurovision shows will there be tickets for?

There are nine shows in total that you can attempt to secure a place for when tickets go on sale on Monday.

Semi Final 1: Evening Preview on Monday 8th May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Tuesday 9th May at 1:30pm, and Live Show on Tuesday 9th May at 8pm.

Semi Final 2: Evening Preview on Wednesday 10th May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Thursday 11th May at 1:30pm, and Live Show on Thursday 11th May at 8pm.

Grand Final: Evening Preview on Friday 12th May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Saturday 13th May at 1pm, and Live Show on Saturday 13th May at 8pm.

Can I still go to Eurovision if I can’t get a ticket?

Yes! There are multiple events taking place outside of the arena live shows.

A raft of free events will offer people in Liverpool and across the UK the opportunity to experience the joy of Eurovision.

These include a number of UK cities staging their own Grand Final live events and over 500 cinema screens set to show the Grand Final live.

Elsewhere, Euro Festival in Liverpool – a spectacular two-week cultural takeover, starting from 1 May and Eurovision Village – also in the city – set to host stars from the world of pop, gospel and opera over nine days in a “true celebration of music and unity”