Crush House announces 10 queer adult performers to compete in new reality show

Crush House, a new reality show starring gay adult performers, has revealed the 10 hot trade, all competing for the title of “Most Valuable Crush”.

The show premieres exclusively on MENCRUSH.com, the new queer entertainment platform, from 18 September 2026, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

The series mixes familiar reality-TV ingredients with adult entertainment: the contestants live together in a luxury villa, compete in weekly challenges and face a gruelling elimination process… Love Island turned horny.

What to expect from Crush House

And let’s be honest, what did you expect when you put a bunch of sexy adult performers in a villa together? Naturally, there are hook-ups, flings, trysts and plenty of romantic drama along the way.

The season culminates in “The Grand Final Orgy”, with the winner receiving a $20,000 (£14,807) prize provided by MISTR, plus a MENCRUSH-exclusive documentary about them.

Hosted by adult-film stars Josh Moore and JJ Aussie, the series was filmed at an estate in Baja California, Mexico.

Meet the contestants:

Austin Ponce

Beau Butler

Dom King

Horse Papo

Huge Ajax

Kyle Krieger

Rocky Unleashed

Roxas Caelum

Tim James

Victor Vivone