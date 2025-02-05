Elton John and Brandi Carlile announce joint album Who Believes In Angels?

Elton John and Brandi Carlile are taking their collaborative relationship to the next level as they have today announced an upcoming joint album entitled Who Believes In Angels?.

The musicians first worked together on the song ‘Caroline’ which appeared on Carlile’s 2009 album Give Up the Ghost. They recently received an Oscar nomination for their song ‘Never Too Late’ which appeared on the soundtrack of Elton’s 2024 Disney+ documentary Never Too Late.

The upcoming album, which drops on 4 April, is said to be a mix Elton-led songs and Brandi-led songs. The pair worked with Elton’s longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin on the music, as well as Andrew Watt who has also produced most of Lady Gaga upcoming album MAYHEM.

The album will be preceded by a single of the same name, ‘Who Believes In Angels’, which is available to listen to from today. ‘Never Too Late’ is also included in the album’s tracklisting.

A short documentary of the making of the album has also been released in advance of the LP dropping. It is made up of hours of raw footage recorded by cameras mounted in the piano man’s studio, capturing “breakdowns, breakthroughs, tears, torn up lyric sheets and all.”

“This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life, ” Elton said of the project. “It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. Who Believes In Angels? feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future. I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark 2.”

Brandi was similarly enthusiastic about the project, saying: “I’m still reeling from the fact that I got to do it. I think all ships rise with Elton John’s standards for songwriting, and it was an incredibly challenging and inspiring environment to work in, everybody throwing in ideas, everybody listening to everybody else’s ideas. It felt like a family.

“The world is a wild place to live in right now. It’s hard to find peace and triumph. It’s a radical act to seek out joyful and euphoric happenings,” she went on. “And that is what this album represents to me.”

The full Who Believes In Angels? tracklisting is below: