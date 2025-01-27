Lady Gaga unveils artwork for new album ‘MAYHEM’, confirms 14 new tracks

After a week long countdown on her official website, Lady Gaga has put the little monsters out of their misery, unveiling the new artwork for upcoming seventh studio album.

No longer to be referred to as LG7, Gaga also confirmed the album’s title is MAYHEM and it will feature 14 tracks. The singer’s chart-topping Bruno Mars collaboration ‘Die With A Smile’ and lead single ‘Disease’ will both be included.

A third single will be released on 2 February, with the song’s music video premiering that night during a commercial break during the Grammy Awards.

The star also posted a frenetic trailer for the album which is due to be released on 7 March.

Speaking about the creative process of making the LP, Gaga compared it to “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

The comment is seemingly a reference to the album’s cover art which features a striking image of the artist, shot in black and white, looking into a shattered mirror. The language is also reminiscent of the star’s music video for ‘Telephone’ with Beyoncé in which the legends famously say: “Trust is like a mirror, you can fix it if it’s broken, but you can still see the crack in that mother fucker’s reflection.” Could the long awaited continuation of the music video finally be coming?

“The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” she explained. The ‘Bad Romance’ singer also revealed some of the album’s producers to include Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.

Cirkut and Watt both appear on the credits for ‘Disease’. Watt also appears on ‘Die With A Smile’, and first worked with Gaga on her 2023 collaboration with the Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’.

MAYHEM will mark the first collaboration between Gaga and Gesaffelstein. She spoke about working with the French producer last year saying she “loved collaborating with all the DJs and Gesaffelstein” in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I loved learning about industrial music and about all the different crevices of electronic music.”

Press materials for the album state that it “explores themes of chaos and transformation, celebrating music’s power to unite, provoke, and heal.” It is also said to mark “a triumphant return to Gaga’s pop roots.”