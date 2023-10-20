Charli XCX and Sam Smith share buzzy new single ‘In The City’ – listen here

Charli XCX and Sam Smith have dropped their collab single ‘In The City’ – and it’s a banger.

The pair have been teasing the project in recent weeks, having released snippets on social media.

But it’s finally here, after Charli introduced the song for its first play on BBC Radio 1 last night (19 October).

“The song is about finding the people you truly love and connect with through wild nights out and partying in magical places,” Charli said.

“It’s about feeling accepted, the magnificence of being welcomed into queer spaces and those once in a lifetime people you get to meet when you’re there.”

Fans of the ‘Speed Drive’ singer may remember she hinted at a collab with Sam earlier this year.

During the video for the Barbie track, Charli answers a call from the ‘Unholy’ singer.

Sam asks for her thoughts on “the new mix”, to which she replies: “We’ve got to submit so we can get it out.”

The single is produced alongside Ilya, PC Music founder A. G. Cook, Omer Fedi, and George Daniel of The 1975.

The result is a club banger, injected full of positivity and fun from the duo.

It comes after Charli defended Sam’s inclusion on the song, after they were the subject of some “hateful comments” in the run-up.

Charli began: “Hi everyone I’m about to release a song with Sam Smith and the experience so far has been really interesting

“Never in my life have I seen someone receive so many hateful comments online. It’s honestly been really disheartening.”

However, she went on to say she is extremely “proud” of her fellow musician’s “ability to withstand” the hate.

“I know that I certainly couldn’t withstand it,” she went on.

Charli concluded: “I just want to say, Sam, I love you, I love our song together and I’m in awe of your strength.”