Charli XCX releases pink-tastic music video for ‘Speed Drive’

The Barbie movie may have come out in July but Barbie-fever is still very much a thing. Case and point, we’ve just got the music video for Charli XCX’s ‘Speed Drive’ and it’s awash with glorious Barbie pink.

The video sees the ‘Hot In It’ singer speed around Los Angeles in a pink Corvette convertible.

Midway through the shoot, Charli gets a call from Sam Smith on her Samsung Galaxy Flip5 where the two discuss “the new mix,” a project we hope we hear soon.

“What do you think?” asks Sam. Charlie responds: “I’m actually on set of the music video right now.” Sam reminds her they need to submit whatever project they’ve collaborated on quickish. The two end the call promising to chat soon.

Donning a pink baseball cap and a large coat Charli sings and dances as the Corvette wheels and skids around her in a theatrical display.

As Charli and her driver head off they exit the frame after which we hear the sounds of a crash… We hope everyone’s ok!

‘Speed Drive’ has garnered over 70 million global streams since its release and has hit #9 on the UK Official Charts. It has also entered the Billboard Hot 100 becoming Charli’s fifth song to chart in the US.

Barbie: The Album as a whole has surpassed over 1 billion global streams. The film has also made $1 billion globally at the box office so far.

Charli is to co-produce the musical score for the film Mother Mary alongside Jack Antonoff. Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel will star in the film which is due for release in 2024.

‘Speed Drive’ is streaming now.