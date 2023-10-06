Charli XCX hits out at UK government over attack on trans healthcare

Charli XCX is the latest famous face to stand in support with the trans community after various attacks from senior UK government figures this week.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has outlined plans to ban trans women from female NHS wards, which have been backed by Suella Braverman.

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that people “can’t be any sex they want to be” during his closing speech at the Conservative Party conference.

He told the crowd: “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t.”

“I’m absolutely disgusted by the continued violence towards the trans community by this current UK government” – Charli XCX

“A man, is a man, and a woman, is a woman, that is just common sense,” he added, to much approval from Tories in attendance.

Charli issued a message of solidarity with the community, and said she is “absolutely disgusted” by comments made this week.

She told followers on X: “I’m absolutely disgusted by the continued violence towards the trans community by this current UK government.

“The transgender and non binary communities face discrimination and prejudice every day.

The ‘New Shapes’ singer went on to add: “This absolutely ridiculous and uncalled for attack on transgender healthcare is just another violent act of hatred.”

Charli is far from the only star to make clear her support for trans community, with Sam Smith making a similar show of love earlier this week.

Sam said on their Instagram account: “To all trans/non binary and gender non conforming people in the UK right now…

“The transgender and non binary communities face discrimination and prejudice every day”

“You are not alone. Your humanity and your life matters. Sending every one of you so much love x.”

It comes after Mr Barclay made clear his plans for trans healthcarein front of Tory party members in Manchester this week.

He said: “We need a common-sense approach to sex and equality issues in the NHS – that is why today I am announcing proposals for clearer rights for patients.

“And I can today confirm that sex-specific language has now been fully restored to online health advice pages about cervical and ovarian cancer and the menopause.

“It is vital that women’s voices are heard in the NHS and the privacy, dignity and safety of all patients are protected.”

This was soon backed by Home Secretary Suella Braverman when she was probed hours later in a Sky News interview.

”Trans women have no place in women’s wards or, indeed, any safe space relating to biological women,” Braverman said in response.

“The Health Secretary’s absolutely right to clarify and make it clear that biological men should not have treatment in the same wards and in the same safe spaces as biological women.”