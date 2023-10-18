Charli XCX addresses ‘hateful’ comments aimed at Sam Smith: ‘It’s been really disheartening’

Charli XCX shared her love for Sam Smith after the latter received “many hateful comments” as the pair gear up to drop their new single together.

The ’Speed Drive’ singer will release boppy track ‘In The City’ in collaboration with Sam on Thursday (19 October).

However, Charli posted a clip on TikTok yesterday (17 October), to address the level of trolling Sam has faced in the build-up.

Donning a fluffy grey dressing gown, and her hair clipped back, she made her feelings very clear.

Charli began: “Hi everyone I’m about to release a song with Sam Smith and the experience so far has been really interesting

“Never in my life have I seen someone receive so many hateful comments online. It’s honestly been really disheartening.”

However, she went on to say she is extremely “proud” of her fellow musician’s “ability to withstand” the hate.

“I know that I certainly couldn’t withstand it,” she went on.

Charli concluded: “I just want to say, Sam, I love you, I love our song together and I’m in awe of your strength.”

Fans gave mixed reactions, with some commenting in droves to request a solo version of the single without Sam’s vocals.

However, many supported Charli’s stance and thanked her for speaking up about the negativity directed at the ‘Unholy’ singer.

One fan said: “I love Sam Smith more than I can express. They’re existent & persistence in this world is a guiding light for my own.”

Another echoed: “So much respect for you thank you for saying something,” with a third writing: “Sam Smith is an incredible artist.”

“The hate is so unnecessary… so excited for this new track from you guys!” a fan weighed in.

It comes after the pair both recently pledged their support to the transgender community in light of remarks made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak made the comments during his closing speech at Tory Party conference (Image: YouTube)

He said that people “can’t be any sex they want to be” during his closing speech at the Conservative Party conference.

Sunak told the crowd: “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t.”

“A man, is a man, and a woman, is a woman, that is just common sense,” he added, to much approval from Tories in attendance.

In response, Sam said on their Instagram account: “To all trans/non binary and gender non conforming people in the UK right now…

“You are not alone. Your humanity and your life matters. Sending every one of you so much love x.”

While Charli shared: “Absolutely disgusted by the continued violence towards the trans community by this current UK government,” Charli shared.

“The transgender and non-binary communities face discrimination and prejudice every day and this absolutely ridiculous and uncalled-for attack on transgender healthcare is just another violent act of hatred.”