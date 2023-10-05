Sam Smith offers support to LGBTQ+ fans after Rishi Sunak’s ‘disgraceful’ comments on trans people

Singer Sam Smith has posted a defiant message of support of the transgender community after a series of hurtful comments from the UK government.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay are amongst politicians who have used the Conservative Party conference to once again attack the trans community.

In his closing speech yesterday (4 October), Mr Sunak told supporters: “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t.”

“A man, is a man, and a woman, is a woman, that is just common sense.”

Meanwhile, Mr Barclay has, this week, announced plans to ban trans women from receiving healthcare on female NHS wards.

Sam said on their Instagram account: “To all trans/non binary and gender non conforming people in the UK right now…

“You are not alone. Your humanity and your life matters” – Sam Smith

“You are not alone. Your humanity and your life matters. Sending every one of you so much love x.”

Sam’s fanbase is largely from the LGBTQ+ community, with the ‘Unholy’ singer having been open about their identity as a non-binary person.

Sam Smith wrote the above post on Instagram stories (Image: Instagram/@samsmith)

The show of support comes after Mr Barclay made clear his plans for trans healthcare in front of Tory party members in Manchester this week.

He said: “We need a common-sense approach to sex and equality issues in the NHS – that is why today I am announcing proposals for clearer rights for patients.

“And I can today confirm that sex-specific language has now been fully restored to online health advice pages about cervical and ovarian cancer and the menopause.

“It is vital that women’s voices are heard in the NHS and the privacy, dignity and safety of all patients are protected.”

Rishi Sunak made the comments during his closing speech at Tory Party conference (Image: YouTube)

This was soon backed by Home Secretary Suella Braverman when she was probed hours later in a Sky News interview.

”Trans women have no place in women’s wards or, indeed, any safe space relating to biological women,” Braverman said in response.

“The Health Secretary’s absolutely right to clarify and make it clear that biological men should not have treatment in the same wards and in the same safe spaces as biological women.”

The PM was highly criticised for his comments, with those on X (formerly known as Twitter) accusing him of making “persistent attacks” and labelling him “disgraceful”.