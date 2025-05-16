Block9 unveils Glastonbury line-up with Jayda G, Seth Troxler, Nia Archives and more

The time is nigh for over a quarter of a million festival goers to once again descend upon Worthy Farm as Glastonbury stage line-ups are being announced left, right and centre.

As we’ve already reported, this year’s main line-up is bursting with god-tier queer talent including Scissor Sisters, Doechii, St. Vincent, and Self Esteem, as well as gay favourites like Charli xcx, JADE, Alanis Morissette and Olivia Rodrigo.

And now, Block9 has unveiled the line-ups for the stages it curates in the festival’s South East corner, including the queer epicentre of Glastonbury itself – the NYC Downlow and Meat Rack.

An extra special treat lined up this year is a Saturday day party, held across both the NYC Downlow and Genoysys which will feature sets from Jayda G, Fatboy Slim and Hot Chip, among others.

NYC Downlow

(Image: Kamil)

The Mecca of queer Glastonbury, NYC Downlow was once named “one of the best nightclubs in the world” by Resident Advisor. This purpose built sweaty gay club will this year host sets from the likes of DJ Disciple, Heléna Star and Blitz Club resident Bashkka.

Washington’s Deep Dish, Scott Diaz, queer legend Grace Sands, Prosumer, and DJ Biggy C from Bootylicious will also be delighting the hedonistic Downlow crowds with bespoke sets.

From 2pm on Saturday, The Downlow will host a 30th birthday tribute to the Classic Music Company, plus sets from Chicago’s Derrick Carter, and Luke Solomon – known to many as producer of Beyoncé’s ‘Cosy’ and ‘Alien Superstar’.

Danilo Plessow aka Motor City Drum Ensemble, Colored Craig, Gerd Janson, and friend of the Downlow Luke Howard from Horse Meat Disco will close things off on Sunday.

As always, Jonny Woo’s resident drag troupe Maude Adams & All Those Children will be present all weekend long, throwing themed parties including the Underwear Party, One Million Years BD (Before Drag), Total Slag Night, Protest, and A Night of 1000 Divines / A Celebration of John Waters.

Hidden at the back of the Downlow you’ll find the infamous Meat Rack which will also host acts like Seth Troxler, NIKS, Nicholas Matar, Nabihah Iqbal, Andy Cato (Groove Armada), Shay Malt, Deptford Northern Soul Club and Mandel Turner.

IICON

(Image: Tom Weatherill)

IICON, an eerie floating head monument, is not just an important meeting spot for late night partyers, it also plays home to some of the festival’s most cutting edge electronic music and mesmerising visuals. This year’s IICON line-up will include sets from The House of Xtravaganza’s blazing talent THOG (Rush Davis), Pearson Sound, Cybotron, led by frontman and techno pioneer Juan Atkins, and Two Shell.

Other highlights include Paranoid London (Live), SHYBOI, Makadsi, Benji B, Bushbby, Raggs and Sippin’ T, Sub Focus, Nia Archives and DJ Storm.

GENOSYS

(Image: Tom Weatherill)

This classic Block9 stage will feature sets from the likes of Lance DeSardi, Ouissam, Heidi Lawden and Garrett David.

Anil Aras, Peach x Saoirse x Moxie, Confidential Recipe b2b Leeon, Leonce, ISAbella, EMA and Hannah Holland will also delight techno fans, followed by sets from Justin Strauss, Craig Richards, Felix Dickenson, plus appearances from London’s queer rave founders Chapter 10 and their Pittsburgh counterpart Aaron Clark from Honcho.