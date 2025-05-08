DJ icon Grace Sands on life-changing records and partnership with Pete Woosh: ‘A high standard to match’

What can people expect from a Grace Sands set?

I’m known for moving it around and taking you on a journey, so you won’t get bored. Expect deep house, some butch vogue and ballroom tracks, ’91 going on ’25 hypnotic tracks, 1991 dreamy house vibes, with a few golden nuggets thrown in from the vaults. I’ll keep yer booty shakin’, sweeties!

A track you are loving right now?

Jerome T’s ‘Is It OK’ goes down everywhere I play it, from Somos Festival in Mexico City to Picnic at Fabric. It’s an equally rude rework of Sweet Pussy Pauline’s bedroom anthem!

The record that introduced you to dance music?

The first house record I bought, from Spin Inn Records in Manchester as a teenager, was NY House’n Authority’s Restoration & Renovation EP. It’s a deep classic with track titles hilariously listing various home improvement offered by New York City housing.

“An up-and-coming DJ? I’m going to say my fellow Adonis resident Seb Odyssey” says Grace Sands (Image: Jean-Francois Carly)

A dance record that changed your life?

I think listening to Simon DK play Photon, Inc’s ‘Generate Power’ featuring Paula Brion, the Wild Pitch Mix, done up on a gary at Nottingham’s Marcus Garvey Centre remains with me to this day. DJ Pierre’s first Wild Pitch track — it’s a monster in all the best ways!

What’s the go-to club to DJ at for the energy?

I’m going to have to say Adonis, where I’m resident, at The Cause in Silvertown, east London. Wicked crowd, cunty vibes and a crowd that knows me and what I like.

The club with the most impressive sound system in the world?

That’s a toss-up between smartbar in Chicago — clean and loud AF to keep the Sunday kweens at Queen happy — and Public Records NYC, a proper New York sound system. I’m resident there.

Your greatest gig ever?

Derrick Carter came to play at the DiY night at The Bomb in Nottingham, and with him came loads of double-dropping fans dribbling all over the dancefloor. When I took over and rode out Derrick’s boompty Chicago vibe with some driving jazzy house, the room erupted with shouts of “DiY! DiY!” Whoop, whoop!

“I shop at Phonica in London, Bandcamp, also Juno Download and Beatport” says Grace (Image: Jean-Francois Carly)

Your dream person to DJ with?

I was in the partnership Digs & Woosh as part of DiY Sound System. Pete Woosh has sadly passed now. He had great taste, and we had loads of fun bouncing off each other musically and travelling the world. So, there’s a high standard to match.

Name an up-and-coming DJ we should we look out for.

I’m going to say my fellow Adonis resident Seb Odyssey.

Best advice you were given by another DJ?

“Don’t listen to anything other DJs tell you.” Can’t remember who it was!

Guilty pleasure: what song would you love to play at a club but never would?

Sinitta, ‘So Macho’. I’ve got a great acid house track to mix it with, so you never know.

What’s your starting point when looking for new music?

These days, new music is as likely to pop up on your Insta feed as anywhere else. I shop at Phonica in London, Bandcamp, also Juno Download and Beatport. I dig wherever I’m travelling to. I’m also handily being given quite a few records by people at the minute. Thanks, huns.

The ingredients for a hot remix?

Take the vibe, add your vibe, and don’t ruin it. I’ve got a remix coming out soon on Buckled Records of Kirsten Cummings ‘You’re Everything’ (Grace Sands Vocal Dub). A strong vocal track with remixes by both me and Ben Gomori. Check it out.

Which dance record represents your outlook on life?

Jovonn, ‘When Worlds Collide’. Let’s bring the fams together, baby!