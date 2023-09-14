Miriam Margolyes joins Doctor Who 60th anniversary series

Can the cast for the upcoming series of Doctor Who get much better? We’re not sure it can after the announcement that Miriam Margolyes is a part of the cast.

The award-winning actress, known for roles in Harry Potter and The Age of Innocence, has been announced as the voice of Meep.

According to the BBC, Meep is an “iconic creature” adapted from The Star Beast comic strip.

The Star Beast, as per the Doctor Who Wiki page, focuses on a creature, Beep the Meep, who is being chased by the Wrarth Warriors and crashlands on Earth.

In the comic, Meeps were once a happy species before they were turned into conquerors by radiation from the Black Sun.

On joining Doctor Who, Miriam Margolyes said: “I’m relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died. With sci-fi you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy.”

Earlier this year, a trailer for the special series revealed that one episode would be titled ‘The Star Beast’. In the trailer, a spaceship can be seen hurtling towards Earth in flames. A brief glimpse of Meep may even be visible on a bed among some cuddly toys.

Back for the 60th anniversary special series is David Tennant as The Doctor. Also, Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

Joining them as well as Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney as Rose, will be Looking‘s Jonathan Groff, Drag Race‘s Jinkx Monsoon, and Neil Patrick-Harris.

Ncuti Gatwa will take over formally as The Doctor in an episode set to air during the festive season.

Doctor Who returns later this year to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.