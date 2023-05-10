Jonathan Groff poses up a storm in new first-look images at ‘mysterious’ Doctor Who role

Swiftly off the back of the announcement that Looking‘s Jonathan Groff was joining Doctor Who, we’ve been given a first look at his character.

While details remain undisclosed, we can see Groff’s character dressed to impress as he has begun filming his scenes.

The BBC has released two pictures of Groff posing up a storm alongside the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa. Between the two is Millie Gibson as the Doctor’s new assistant, Ruby Sunday.

The trio is dressed in elegant Regency-era wears. All we know about Groff’s character, besides his sense of style, is that he is described as being a “mysterious key role.”

Jonathan Groff with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) in Doctor Who (Image: BBC)

Groff’s involvement in the show was announced last week (5 May)

“I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!” Jonathan said of his role.

Russell T Davies added: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

Groff’s casting follows that of Jinkx Monsoon as a new “powerful enemy.”

In October fans saw Jodie Whittaker’s version of The Doctor regenerate. This led to the surprising return of David Tennant, who played The Doctor from 2005-2010.

Catherine Tate’s much-loved Donna Noble also briefly appeared.

The upcoming 60th-anniversary series of Doctor Who will also star Gatwa, Sunday, Yasmin Finney, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Doctor Who returns in November with three special episodes with David Tennant reprising his role as the Fourteenth Doctor.

This will coincide with the 60th anniversary. Sex Education star Gatwa will take over formally as The Doctor in an episode set to air during the festive season.