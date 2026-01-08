Michelle Visage returns to the West End in new musical ‘Sea Witch’ inspired by The Little Mermaid prequel

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage is set to make a splash on the West End this year, starring in the new musical Sea Witch, a prequel to The Little Mermaid.

Premiering at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 1 March, Michelle stars as Tante Hansa, inspired by Sarah Henning’s novel of the same name, taking on the role of a sea witch.

The Drag Race judge will star alongside Strictly Come Dancing winner Jay McGuiness, from boy band The Wanted, as Iker; Olivier Award nominee Natalie Paris as Evie; Mamma Mia!’s Mazz Murray as Queen Charlotte; Amy Di Bartolomeo, fresh from her role as Emily in The Devil Wears Prada musical, as Annemette; and Moulin Rouge! lead Natalie Kassanga as Malvina.

“A myth reimagined. A villain reborn” – Sea Witch on the West End

Following Paris as Evie, the West End production will explore a witch living in a world where magic is outlawed, with Michelle playing her aunt, guiding her through the world of magic.

Evie meets Annemette, a mermaid with a secret, leading to a reckoning that reshapes their futures, described as: “A myth reimagined. A villain reborn.”

In a statement, the leading lady spoke about the musical’s debut: “It’s really special to be able to create a role in a new musical, especially when it is as exciting and dynamic as Sea Witch. I cannot wait to bring this magical show to life alongside an epic cast and team of creatives.”

“I can’t wait to get in the rehearsal room and see what the team brings to life” – Jay McGuiness on landing his role as Iker in Sea Witch

McGuiness, who plays the musical’s prince, said he was, like Paris, very excited to have the opportunity to work on a never-before-seen project. “An amazing fantasy novel being brought to life on stage,” he said. “I can’t wait to get in the rehearsal room and see what the team brings to life.”

Produced by Russell & Glover Theatrical & Pictures together with the Nedelander Organization, the Shubert Organisation, John Gore Organisation, and Willette Klausner, director and co-creator Kristopher Russell described the process behind the new musical: “With Sea Witch, we’re not just staging a story, we’re creating a new blueprint for musical theatre. Every visual, every beat, every emotional moment is crafted to push the genre forward.”

Sea Witch (image: Provided)

On its impact, he added: “This is a show that will influence the way musicals are made for years to come. It is rich in story, musically dynamic and ultra-modern. A big bold new musical.”

“It’s daring, emotional, and unapologetic” – Sea Witch co-creator Michael Glover on the West End storyline

His co-creator and writer, Michael Glover, added: “Sea Witch challenges everything we thought we knew about heroes, villains, and storytelling. It’s daring, emotional, and unapologetic, designed to carve out a new path for modern musicals.”

The star-studded cast will be choreographed by Janet Jackson’s lead choreographer, Dean Lee, bringing the energy of ‘Rhythm Nation’ to the West End.

Tickets are available to purchase now on the official Andrew Lloyd Webber’s LW Theatres website.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.