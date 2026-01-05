The Devil Wears Prada Musical review: High heels, high drama… and even higher notes

The Devil Wears Prada musical has strutted off the big screen and into the West End‘s Dominion Theatre, and it’s every bit as fabulous and cutthroat as you’d expect.

With high-camp performances, office-siren couture, and actors who bring the runway to the West End. I felt transported straight to Runway magazine headquarters, following Andy from her New York City apartment to the ‘House of Miranda’.

“I was gayly mesmerised”

Kicking off the two-and-a-half-hour spectacle, Emily storms onto the stage shoulder pad first, instantly plunging us into the glamorous chaos of the fashion world. From the first moment, I was gayly mesmerised, this diva has a razor-sharp wit that slices through every scene, and I found myself wishing she had even more time to strut her stuff.

As the stage curtains rise on Andy’s apartment, dramatic music sets the scene for the chaos ahead. ‘I Mean Business’ is the perfect anthem to usher us into Miranda Priestly’s world, a cheeky foreshadowing of just how dramatically Andy’s life is about to change.

The Cast of The Devil Wears Prada (Image: Matt Crockett) Taila Halford and Stevie Doc (Image: Matt Crockett) Matt Henry and Vanessa Williams (Image: Matt Crockett) Taila Halford and Alex Woodward (Image: Matt Crockett) The Cast of The Devil Wears Prada (Image: Matt Crockett) James Darch and Stevie Doc (Image: Matt Crockett)

“Unforgettable numbers that will loop in your head long after the curtains close”

The musical’s setlist is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the entire production. Scored and composed by fashion icon and former Attitude cover star Sir Elton John, the 18-song lineup is packed with unforgettable numbers that will loop in your head long after the curtains close. From ‘How to Survive at Runway’, ‘Who’s She’ and humorous ‘Bon Voyage’, all top favourites of the night, it’s clear these performers aren’t just actors; they can belt louder than Emily getting hit by a Prius… spoiler.

The Cast of The Devil Wears Prada (Image: Matt Crockett)

Being transported to Paris for Fashion Week was pure glamour, couture and seduction. With an immaculate set, a glittering Eiffel Tower, and every detail dripping in French charm, the stage truly whisked us away to the ‘City of Dreams’. This was a high point in runway fashion for the show – a shift from more simpler tweed two-pieces, pencil skirts, and blouses to exquisite fascinators and impeccable tailoring that exuded a level of class the production had not showcased so far.

“A faultless dynamic duo!”

Vanessa Williams embodies Runway’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, with unapologetic harshness, reminiscent of her iconic on-screen role as Wilhelmina Slater in Ugly Betty. Her character arc, from villainous ambition to a surprising degree of openness, echoes Meryl Streep’s portrayal in the 2006 queer-cult-classic. Emily was, without a doubt, a standout for me.

Taila Halford brought high-camp drama from the very first click-clack of her heels landing on stage, delivering powerhouse vocals, charm and snide humour that had the audience roaring with laughter. Her portrayal of Miranda’s work-obsessed first assistant thriving on success and order, perfectly captured the relentless pace of magazine life. Eleanor Preach as Andy was equally impressive with her vocals gaining thunderous cheers from the audience.

Goosebumps rose during ‘Miranda Girl,’ as she skilfully conveyed the challenges of balancing work and personal life, yet still came out on top. As second cover for the role in the 2025/26 cast, you would have assumed she and Taila had been performing together since the musical’s debut in October 2024. Their onstage connection was seamless. A faultless dynamic duo!

Vanessa Williams (Image: Matt Crockett)

Speaking to one of the producers, Bradley Reynolds, he remarked that I, as a young gay man, am very much The Devil Wears Prada musical’s target demographic – and I couldn’t agree more. This is a West End production that delivers everything I could have wanted from a show: camp, hilariously witty, and effortlessly seamless. This new cast is deserving of a standing ovation.

