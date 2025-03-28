Michalis Goumas shares his Summer Renaissance images of naked men underwater (NSFW)

Greek artist Michalis Goumas has been making a splash with Summer Renaissance – a hauntingly beautiful series of underwater photographs capturing the male form in motion.

Set against the crystal waters of the Aegean, his images blur the line between classical painting and natural intimacy.

Goumas is a painter and photographer based between Athens and the island of Kythnos.

As a book of his Summer Renaissance prepares to launch this April, we caught up with Goumas to talk inspiration, process, and the quiet choreography of light, water and bodies.

Image from Michalis Goumas’ Summer Renaissance series (Image: Michalis Goumas)

Tell us about your Summer Renaissance series.

Art, for me, has always been about exploration, an ongoing dialogue between the natural world and human perception. Summer Renaissance is born from this pursuit, yet it is not just a photographic project; it is a memoir in images, an intimate journey into the silent conversations between light, water, and the human form.

When did you first come up with the concept?

About 20 years ago, I used to construct compositions by arranging bodies in a puzzle-like manner using Photoshop, creating a scene that strongly resembled the Renaissance. As the years passed, my approach changed.

Today, I try to interfere with my photographs as little as possible. There’s something far more magical about an image that emerges naturally from the combination of naked bodies, light, and the movement of water.

I may have a vision, but along the way, the weather and the light will behave as they please, and I simply adapt. Over the years, I’ve learned to take advantage of natural elements – not to fight against them, but to be inspired by them.

Image from Michalis Goumas' Summer Renaissance series (Image: Michalis Goumas)

Where do you photograph your underwater Summer Renaissance images?

In the Aegean Sea, primarily on Kythnos – the island where I grew up and which I am deeply in love with. The water in the Cyclades is so clear and transparent that it provides the perfect setting for this project.

Were many of your models gay men?

I think only four out of 10 were. My priority was that they were strong swimmers and, most importantly, that they had good chemistry with each other.

After all, the way two straight men tease or embrace each other in a game or underwater choreography is often amusing but also creates a warmer and more intimate dynamic. Some were brothers, some were best friends, and others were actual couples.

Image from Michalis Goumas’ Summer Renaissance series (Image: Michalis Goumas)

You are also an accomplished painter. Has your style changed over time?

I don’t think my painting style has changed over time. Perhaps some of my techniques have evolved, but my aesthetics and style have definitely not.

My work has always been perceived in two ways – half of the viewers see portraits that feel like they belong to another era, while the other half see images resembling a screen with broken pixels or a glitch image.

Painting is something I’ve taken seriously for as long as I can remember. I believe my style has remained constant; I’ve always had specific images in my mind that I wanted to bring to life, and I’m not easily influenced by what happens around me.

Book cover to Michalis Goumas’ Summer Renaissance (Image: Michalis Goumas)

What are your future aspirations as an artist?

For my work to continue traveling the world and evoking emotions. At some point, I would love to hold a painting exhibition in London.

Book interior pages to Michalis Goumas’ Summer Renaissance (Image: Michalis Goumas)

I absolutely love the vibes of this city, and especially in recent years, I’ve felt a lot of love here. Something else I’m really looking forward to is the release of the book of Summer Renaissance this April – I’m very excited about it!

To pre-order Summer Renaissance visit michalisgoumas.com