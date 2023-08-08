Matty Healy thought he was ‘going to prison’ after kissing The 1975 bandmate at Malaysia gig

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has admitted concerns he’d be sent to prison after kissing bandmate Ross MacDonald on stage in Malaysia.

The UK group walked off stage around half an hour after the kiss. The lead singer announced: “All right, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later.”

Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia. Being involved intimately with someone of the same sex can result in fines, or prison sentences up to 20 years.

Now, Healy has addressed the incident at a gig in Hawaii. He revealed plans the band made in case they were put in prison after their actions.

“I don’t give a f**k about any white saviour complex b******s”

“All I’ll say is that I don’t give a f**k about any white saviour complex b******s,” he told the crowd.

Healy continued: “What I’ll say is that doing the right thing often requires quite a lot of sacrifice and very little reward.

“And being seen to do the right thing requires very little sacrifice, and that’s when you get all the rewards.”

He went on to tell gig-goers how he and MacDonald planned to “shave our heads” because they “thought we were going to prison for being f**s.”

The 1975 were performing at Good Vibes festival in Kuala Lumpur when their set was cancelled midway through.

Prior to the kiss, Healy said: “I don’t see the f**king point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.

“Unfortunately you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m f**king furious.

He went on: “And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. Because you’re young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool.”

Healy proceeded to kiss bandmate MacDonald ahead of performing track ‘I Like America & America Likes Me’.

The group subsequently found themselves banned from playing in Malaysia. They also got the next two days of the festival shut down.

In the aftermath, they confirmed they would no longer appear at We The Fest in Jakarta, Indonesia, or Taipei Music Centre in Taiwan.