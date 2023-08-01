Matty Healy issues response as Muse edit Malaysia set list following The 1975 ban

Matty Healy has posted a cryptic duo of Instagram stories after it was confirmed Muse have edited their setlist for an upcoming Malaysia gig.

The 1975 were banned from the Kuala Lumpur late last month after Healy shared kiss with bandmate Ross MacDonald at Good Vibes Festival.

The group subsequently cancelled appearances at We The Fest in Jakarta, Indonesia, or Taipei Music Centre in Taiwan.

However, Healy has now responded to news fellow British band Muse have removed a song from their set ahead of a gig in the same country.

“After discussions, they decided to pull one song out of the setlist due to the title of the song”

The very vocal frontman posted a screen grab from a Muse pre-order message that says “Join The Resistance” – The Resistance was the name of the band’s 2009 album.

He underlined the last two words, before adding the word “sick” on the same story.

Healy first posted the above story on his personal Instagram (Image: Instagram/@trumanblack)

But Healy made his feelings clear in the next post. He reposted the news Muse were set to scrap a song from their Malaysia show.

Reportedly, they have taken ‘We Are F—ing F—ed’ from their 2022 Will of the People album, and replaced this with 2009 track ‘Resistance’.

He then followed up with this shortly after (Image: Instagram/@trumanblack)

Next to this, he wrote the word “…oh” in a since-deleted story.

It comes after Hello Universe founder Adam Ashraf, who has worked with Muse on their Asia tour, shared details of a recent conversation he’d had in preparation.

“They called us shortly after the incident went global. After discussions, they decided to pull one song out of the setlist due to the title of the song.

“It’s nice to know they’re eager to entertain while also respecting the guidelines,” he added.

There are currently no rights for LGBTQ+ people in Malaysia. In 2023, the Global Trans Rights Index ranked Malaysia as the second worst country in the world in terms of transgender rights, only after Guyana.

Healy’s on-stage antics have left the LGBTQ+ community in Malaysia divided, with some believing he’d set back progression “years”.

“Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later”

He said at the time: “I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it.

“I don’t see the f**king point, right, I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” he said on stage in Kuala Lumpur.

“Unfortunately you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m f**king furious.”

He went on: “And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. Because you’re young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool.”

Healy proceeded to kiss bandmate MacDonald ahead of performing track ‘I Like America & America Likes Me’.

The band were then told to leave around half an hour later. The singer concluded: “Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later.”