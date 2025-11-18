Married At First Sight UK’s Keye Luke and Davide Anica split over Grindr row: ‘My gut feeling was correct’

A Married At First Sight UK gay couple have split after Keye Luke created a Grindr profile while husband Davide Anica was away working, claiming he “was not looking to cheat”.

Keye, a marketing manager from London, and Davide, a cabin crew member, were fan favourites of the 2025 series, committing to each other at the season’s Final Vows ceremony.

However, it has now been revealed that the two are no longer together due to issues of trust. Keye said he downloaded the gay dating app during a “dark and fragile” moment and used it as an unhealthy coping mechanism.

In an emotional Instagram statement, Keye opened up about the moment that ended his marriage to Davide, describing the situation as “incredibly difficult to share”.

“While Davide was on a flight, I downloaded Grindr” – Keye Luke on why him and Davide Anica broke up

Luke explained that the relationship collapsed after he downloaded the dating app Grindr while Davide was abroad for work. “In the early hours of a Sunday morning, while Davide was on a flight, I downloaded Grindr,” he admitted.

He stressed that the action had not been driven by a desire to meet someone. “I want to be clear that I was not looking to cheat, hook up, or find someone else. I was in a dark and fragile place and reached for something unhealthy because I did not know how else to cope.”

He emphasised: “What I was seeking had nothing to do with intimacy. It was an attempt to escape emotions I could not sit with, and I reached for substances when what I really needed was support.”

“I understand how it looked and I understand why it hurt” – Keye claiming he wasn’t on Grindr for sex

Luke took full responsibility for the consequences. “None of this excuses my actions. I understand how it looked and I understand why it hurt. Even without sexual intentions, I crossed a line and broke trust.”

He added that one of the most difficult parts of the split was Davide not believing his reasons for downloading the app. “I hate that Davide believed I was looking for someone else, because that was never the truth. But I fully accept the impact,” he said.

“When Davide found my profile through his, it cost me my marriage. That is something I carry with me every day.”

“I have nothing but love for him” – despite their breakup, Keye still has love for Davide

Despite the devastating outcome, Luke reflected warmly on their time together. “I have nothing but love for him,” he said, wishing Davide the best.

He also revealed that he has been working on his mental health since the breakup: “Work, therapy, accountability, and learning healthier ways to cope, so I never return to destructive patterns,” he said.

During the series, both Keye and Davide were open about their personal experiences. Davide revealed he was kicked out of his family home when he came out, while Keye opened up about his late brother in an emotional exchange with his then husband.

“Out of my own insecurity I created a profile on Grindr” – Davide as to how he found out Keye was on Grindr

Davide weighed in on the public split: “I went into the experiment with an open heart and a real hope of finding love and I did,” he said.

“Trust has always been one of my biggest boundaries, and I came into this experience knowing it was something I would never compromise again.”

Regarding how he discovered Keye’s Grindr profile, he stated: “The night in question (this happened five months ago), I had a gut feeling something wasn’t right. Out of my own insecurity I created a profile on Grindr to check whether Keye was on the app, only to find that my gut feeling was correct.”

“Deeply hurt and shocked” – Davide on how he felt after the breakup

He added: “That moment was painful and it made the trust between us break in a way I couldn’t move past. That’s why, when it was broken, it was something I simply could not overcome.”

Davide admitted the discovery left him “deeply hurt and shocked,” but said he has since been able to heal and find peace.

Married At First Sight UK 2025 concluded on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, with a two-part reunion airing on 13 and 14 November 2025. Watch on Channel 4.