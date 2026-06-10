Jack Innanen turns down role in Heated Rivalry season 2 due to scheduling clash

Jack Innanen won’t be appearing in Heated Rivalry season 2 after being forced to turn down a role in the hit gay hockey drama.

The actor had become one of the most popular fan-casting choices following the show’s renewal, with viewers suggesting him for either Wyatt Hayes or Troy Barrett from Rachel Reid’s wider Game Changers book series.

Earlier this year, Innanen hinted that discussions were already underway.

“I’d be the perfect [fit] because I am down for anything – and I played hockey!” – Jack Innanen speaking in April

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April, he confirmed he had “had some conversations” about joining the show, before teasing: “Who knows?”

Now, the outlet has reported that he was offered a starring role in the upcoming season, but “received an offer for a starring role but was unable to accept due to production conflicts”.

Innanen previously appeared enthusiastic about the prospect of joining the series. “I’d be the perfect [fit] because I am down for anything – and I played hockey!” he said.

“I got some mini sticks, I’ve been practicing, I’ve been working on my stick handling. I’ve been working on my hip mobility.”

Why won’t Jack Innanen be appearing in Heated Rivalry season 2?

The actor’s schedule has become increasingly crowded in recent months. Alongside his breakout role in FX comedy Adults, he is also attached to Netflix’s upcoming comedy series Big Mistakes.

Based on Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, Heated Rivalry follows the decades-long relationship between rival hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, played by Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams. The series premiered in November 2025 and was renewed for a second season shortly afterwards.

Production on the new season is expected to begin in August ahead of a planned April 2027 release on Sky in the UK.