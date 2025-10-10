MAFS’s Davide Anica: ‘I was left homeless when my dad rejected me for being gay – now he’s one of my biggest supporters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

When I came out at 18, I thought honesty would set me free. Instead, it turned my world upside down.

My mum was the first family member to learn I was gay, but my dad didn’t. When she finally told him, he didn’t understand what it meant… not really. He grew up in a world where being gay wasn’t something people talked about, and his reaction came from confusion, not cruelty. Still, hearing him say, “I don’t want to see you for now,” broke my heart.

I left home soon after and spent a short period homeless in Paris while studying dance. It was a terrifying time, but it taught me resilience. I realised that even when everything is stripped away, you still have your strength and that no one can take that from you.

“Deep down, I still wanted my dad to really know me”

For a while, I distanced myself. I needed space to process, to breathe, and to find out who I was without the need for approval. I threw myself into work, travel, and creativity. I learned independence, and I learned how to rely on myself. But deep down, I still wanted my dad to really know me.

After some time apart, something changed. My dad reached out and said, “I miss you.” Three simple words that’s meant the world to me. Slowly, we rebuilt our relationship. There were awkward moments, long talks, and a lot of listening but also laughter, forgiveness, and understanding.

Now, he’s one of the my biggest supporters. He’s curious, open-minded, and emotional in ways he never used to be. He’s even accepted my past partners into the family with love language barriers and all. It’s funny how life works, the same man who once couldn’t say the word “gay” now proudly tells people his son was on Married at First Sight UK.

When I stood there on my wedding day, saying “I do” to someone I’d just met, I wasn’t just committing to my husband I was honouring every version of myself that got me there. The scared 18-year-old, the defiant young adult, and the man who finally learned that love doesn’t need to be hidden.

“This National Coming Out Day, I’m proud of how far I’ve come”

Coming out taught me that understanding takes time not just for us, but for the people around us. We all need space to learn and unlearn. My dad and I didn’t just find peace, we found connection. And that, to me, is what coming out is truly about not just stepping into the light yourself, but helping others walk towards it with you.

To anyone struggling with their sexuality right now: take your time. Don’t rush your story to meet someone else’s expectations. You deserve to come out when you feel safe, supported, and ready. And if your family doesn’t understand straight away, remember time can change hearts in the most beautiful ways.

This National Coming Out Day, I’m proud of how far I’ve come. Proud of my dad for learning, my mum for protecting me, and myself for never giving up on love in all its forms.

Because coming out isn’t just about saying who you are. It’s about finally being able to live it.

Watch Davide Anica on Married At First Sight UK, available to stream on Channel 4.