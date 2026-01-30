Canadian prime minister Mark Carney becomes first political leader to praise Heated Rivalry

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney is the first political leader to praise Heated Rivalry, saying it mirrors core nation values at a time when LGBTQ rights are increasingly under threat globally.

At the Prime Time media production conference in Ottawa yesterday (29 January), after walking the red carpet with series star Hudson Williams, Carney reflected on the gay hockey show.

In a speech at the event, he said: “They’re also two young men who are terrified of being their fullest selves. And we live in an increasingly dangerous, divided and intolerant world.”

“People should be able to be whoever they want to be” – Mark Carney on Heated Rivalry mirroring Canadian values

He emphasised inclusivity as a national value, stating: “A fundamental Canadian value is that people should be able to be whoever they want to be — to love whoever they want to love.”

Heated Rivalry has become a global hit, with celebrities, professional athletes and fans praising the gay hockey romance for its representation of queer love within a sporting environment.

Actor and Olympian Gus Kenworthy said he found parallels between Williams and co-star Connor Storrie’s portrayal of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov and his own romantic life.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen myself reflected onscreen like that” – Gus Kenworthy praising Heated Rivalry

In an interview with The New Yorker ahead of his fourth Olympic Games in Milan, he said: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen myself reflected onscreen like that, in such a substantial way.”

As well as Kenworthy, US hockey player Jesse Kortuem came out as gay earlier this month, citing Heated Rivalry as his inspiration in a Facebook post.

“Lately, something has sparked in me (OK — yes, credit to Heated Rivalry),” Kortuem said.

“I loved the game, but I lived with a persistent fear” – Jesse Kortuem on coming out as gay

“I loved the game, but I lived with a persistent fear. I wondered how I could be gay and still play such a tough and masculine sport,” he added.

Ricky Martin also praised the Crave series after meeting Williams at Milan Men’s Fashion Week, telling Virgin Radio: “I think we need more stories like that one, for sure.”

Carney is an addition to the long-list. His comments come after he publicly criticised US President Donald Trump at a conference in Davos, Switzerland.

“There is almost nothing normal now in the United States” – Carney criticising Donald Trump

He said that almost nothing was normal in the United States, in light of an ongoing trade pact dispute with the president.

Citing US tariffs on key Canadian imports, he said: “The world has changed. Washington has changed. There is almost nothing normal now in the United States – that is the truth.”

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.