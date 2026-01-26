Gus Kenworthy reflects on secret hookups after watching Heated Rivalry: ‘The parallels are kind of insane’

Actor and Olympian Gus Kenworthy gave his take on Heated Rivalry, saying that despite initial scepticism, he found parallels between the gay love story and his own personal experiences.

In an interview with The New Yorker ahead of his fourth Olympic Games in Milan after a brief retirement, the freestyle skier said the six-part series starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie tugged at his heartstrings.

“At first, I didn’t understand the big deal. It was fun to watch, but it was sort of smut. I honestly thought, ‘All these thirsty gays! Y’all are just horny,’” he said.

“People kept telling me, ‘Just wait, it tugs on the heartstrings.’ And then it did,” Kenworthy revealed. “The third episode changed things for me. I actually wrote a message to the show’s creator [Jacob Tierney] because I was so moved.”

“I also had a secret relationship with these clandestine meetings and hookups” – Gus Kenworthy on Heated Rivalry parallels

Episode 3 of the Crave/HBO Canadian hockey series switches focus from the main protagonists Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov to closeted NHL player Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) and his secret lover, barista Kip (Robbie G.K.).

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen myself reflected onscreen like that, in such a substantial way,” said Kenworthy. “The parallels are kind of insane. I also had a secret relationship with these clandestine meetings and hookups.”

He recalled being linked to figure skater Gracie Gold and singer Miley Cyrus before coming out as gay in 2015, admitting he enjoyed the attention, but “it’s not the same as when you’re with a guy.”

“I had the same yearning – to be in love, to be public, and to not have to hide” – Kenworthy relating to Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) in Heated Rivalry

François Arnaud’s character drew certain parallels to his own time as a closeted athlete: “That was me for so many years. I had the same yearning – to be in love, to be public, and to not have to hide.”

Kenworthy is one of many athletes and celebrities to praise Heated Rivalry for its LGBTQ+ representation in sport.

US hockey player Jesse Kortuem came out as gay earlier this month, citing Heated Rivalry as his inspiration in a coming-out Facebook post.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie started the Winter Olympic torch relay at the weekend

Renewed for a second season, the series, adapted from Rachel Reid’s Game Changers romance novel series, is already available to stream in the USA, Canada, and Australia, and in the UK via Sky and Now.

Heated Rivalry has also been announced to broadcast in Italy on HBO Max from February, where the 2026 Winter Olympics are being held. Williams and Storrie have been selected as official torchbearers and started the relay yesterday (25 January).

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.