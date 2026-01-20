Ricky Martin’s ex Jwan Yosef drops flirty comment under singer’s photo with Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams

Ricky Martin’s ex-husband Jwan Yosef left a cheeky comment beneath the singer’s Instagram post sitting next to Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Martin posted a picture of himself and Williams yesterday (19 January) at the pre-show dinner before the Giorgio Armani fashion show, where they sat beside each other.

Yosef was married to the Latin singer for around six years, from 2017 to 2023. The former couple share two children, daughter Lucia and son Renn, born via surrogacy.

“I’d watch this show” – Jwan Yosef comments under Ricky Martin Instagram post with Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams

Martin captioned the Instagram post with the Heated Rivalry actor: “Good food, better conversations, excellent seat neighbour.”

The post sparked reactions, including a playful comment from Martin’s ex-husband. Yosef wrote: “I’d watch this show,” alongside a popcorn emoji.

The divorcees remain friends and continue to have a successful co-parenting relationship. Speaking exclusively to Attitude about his homoerotic art book Intimacies, Yosef spoke candidly about their relationship since separating.

“It’s a very solid and calm co-parenting situation” – Yosef on co-parenting with Martin

“We’ve actually had the most wonderful relationship,” he said. “It’s a very solid and calm co-parenting situation. We live 10 minutes away from each other. We speak every other day. We love our kids so much.”

“It’s been an extremely lovely kind of experience. I mean, it’s not an experience; it’s a way of living,” he added.

Speaking to Virgin Radio at the fashion event, Martin praised the gay hockey series, which stars Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov, following them from on-ice rivals to secret lovers.

“I think we need more stories like that one, for sure” – Martin on Heated Rivalry

Martin said he has watched the series, describing it as “the most beautiful love story out there”, adding: “I think we need more stories like that one, for sure.”

The six-part series has been such a success that it has been renewed for a second season, set to introduce two new characters based on Rachel Reid’s The Long Game.

The official release date for series two is yet to be announced.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.