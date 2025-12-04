Mariah Carey is auctioning her ‘Protect the Dolls’ jacket worn at Brighton Pride, raising funds for trans organisation

Mariah Carey is to auction the rhinestoned “Protect the Dolls” jacket she wore while performing at Brighton & Hove Pride this year (2 August), in support of the trans organisation GLAAD.

Opening her headline set on the main stage, the superstar appeared in a sparkling trans flag–coloured mini-dress, paired with a rhinestone-studded pink bomber jacket reading “Protect the Dolls” across the back.

GLAAD’s auction for Carey’s jacket opens on 8 December at 8pm on eBay, with bids starting at $0.99 (£0.74). All funds raised will go to the organisation’s Transgender Media Programme, which supports media professionals promoting trans stories.

“Protect the Dolls” has become a globally celebrated slogan this year in support of trans rights, worn by Pedro Pascal and many other names

The non-profit also offers training to trans people to help them share their own stories.

“Protect the Dolls” rose to prominence in 2025 when designer Conner Ives created a viral white T-shirt featuring the slogan across the front during London Fashion Week, raising funds for trans charities.

Celebrities have since joined the trend in a show of solidarity and support for the trans community, with the likes of Pedro Pascal, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Addison Rae and Mariah herself all wearing garments bearing the slogan.

Recently, women’s magazine Glamour honoured several influential trans figures at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, including Munroe Bergdorf, Bel Priestley and Not A Phase founder Dani St James.

“I’ll always, always be there for you” – Mariah Carey at Brighton & Hove Pride sending a message to her LGBTQ+ fans

At one point during her Brighton Pride set, Carey paused to share a heartfelt message with the crowd: “I just want you to know that I’ll always, always be there for you. And I want to dedicate this song to you tonight,” she told the hundreds of thousands of allies and community members.

With the announcement of her Protect the Dolls jacket going to auction aligning with the festive period, the Queen of Christmas has officially defrosted and is already climbing the charts, with “All I Want for Christmas Is You” sitting at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mariah was previously honoured at the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards in New York for using her influence, music and platform to promote LGBTQ+ advocacy. Other honourees have included Madonna, Andy Cohen and Elizabeth Taylor.

